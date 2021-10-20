Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Incredible Speed, Power Revealed: Specs, Price, Release Date and Rumors

As if the normal Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 wasn't hot enough, the GT4 RS will be released soon.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

Porsche stated on Wednesday, October 20, that the most extreme Cayman will go on sale in November, and the brand also demonstrated its new sports car's performance potential by setting an outrageously fast Nurburgring lap time with a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS speed prototype.

The car company hasn't released any official GT4 RS detailed specs just yet, but we know it'll follow a formula we've seen before.

The GT4 RS will be a lighter, stiffer, grippier, more aerodynamic, and more powerful version of the ordinary GT4, similar to the preceding 911 GT3 RS' relationship to the standard GT3.

In other words, it'll be fantastic.

Furthermore, according to a report by CNET, Porsche took a barely finished prototype to Germany's iconic Nurburgring to set a lap time ahead of the GT4 RS' formal debut. The GT4 RS lapped the 'Ring in 7 minutes and 9.3 seconds, thanks to Porsche development driver Jörg Bergmeister.

The timing is for the new, longer layout of the track; the time for the shorter, more known 'Ring setup is 7:04.511. That means the GT4 RS is 23.6 seconds faster than the standard GT4, which is an incredible achievement.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Power

The GT4 RS will be powered by a 4.0-liter flat-six engine, just like the Cayman GT4 on which it is derived. The normal GT4 engine produces 414 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque, while the RS is estimated to produce around 500 horsepower.

According to Car Magazine, the power boost will come from new hardware targeted at increasing reliability and longevity on track, just like the other RS models in the lineup.

This implies that the engine will be a refined version of the one present in the existing Cayman model, rather than one directly lifted from the 911 GT3 or GT3 RS. That engine began life as a 3.0-liter turbocharged engine featured in non-GT 992 vehicles, before losing forced induction and gaining displacement. A PDK automatic transmission is a safe bet in terms of the gearbox.

Cayman GT4 RS Specs

According to Road and Track, nobody has ever said that the Cayman GT4's chassis is inadequate. The front axle and the majority of the rear components are straight from the GT3.

However, the Cayman GT4 RS is expected to come with even more motorsports equipment. Because of a changed suspension setup, the automobile should be lower and stiffer than the original model. The brakes will also be updated, with carbon-ceramic rotors most likely becoming an option.

Prototypes have been discovered with both five-lug and center-lock wheels, although the latter is more in line with the RS lineup, as Motor1 pointed out.

Expect highly sticky rubber to assist push that suspension system to the ground, regardless of wheel design.

During the RS modification, with the Cayman GT4 RS speed, it is likely to lose a few pounds, which is always a good adjustment.

Price for Cayman GT4 RS

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, in keeping with the RS tradition, is not going to be a cheap car.

The finely tuned mid-engined sports car is expected to hit the market with a starting price of around $130,000 and will be sold in 2022. That's a significant increase above the normal GT4's starting price of $100,200, but it's hardly surprising.

However, that price point is intriguing because it falls just short of Porsche's $136,700 asking price for the new 911 Carrera GTS.

