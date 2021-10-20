Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $1400 Payment for Seniors Proposed, $1100 Golden State Money Released

Many eligible Americans are working on getting their fourth stimulus check redeemed or approved. This includes the $1,400 petition for Social Security recipients and the $500 to $1,100 Golden State Stimulus checks for Californians.

According to an earlier report, studies proved that Americans need a fourth stimulus check. Many continue to report income loss and unemployment issues, especially among low-income groups. U.S. Census findings said the average median household income of the nation dropped down by 2.9 percent, from $69,560 in 2019 to $67,521 in 2020. On top of this, living expenses like medicine, groceries, and rental fees are on the rise.

Now more than ever, many Americans are desperate for financial aid that can help them survive this pandemic.

Fourth Stimulus Check Petition: $1400 Payment for Seniors

The nonpartisan Senior Citizens League emphasized the cost of expenses among seniors. They said low-income seniors are worried about their budget for food benefits, rental subsidies and other forms of support. For cost-cutting purposes, many of them already skipped their medicine and meals.

This urged the group to start an online and print petition for a $1,400 stimulus check to Social Security recipients. The online petition is currently available on this website.

To support their cause, senior citizens should write down their first name, last name, email address, city, state, and zip code. They also have the option to subscribe to their updates or not through the small checkbox below the zip code.

$1100 Golden State Stimulus Checks Released

Another wave of stimulus check payment Americans could look forward to is the Golden State Stimulus Check. Note, however, that this is a state-exclusive program for Californians.

Governor Gavin Newsom said that California has a budget surplus from their federal recovery funds. The money was transformed to Golden State Stimulus payments, predicted to support 66 percent of California's population. The payment receivable depends on the filer's eligibility.

According to SFGATE, there are four general categories for Golden State stimulus payments.

If you qualified for the first GSS payment and claimed one or more dependents, you'll get $500

If you did not qualify for the first GSS and did not claim any dependent, you'll get $600

If you did not qualify for the first GSS but claimed one or more dependents, you'll get $1,100

If you qualified for the first GSS payment and did not claim any dependent, you do not qualify for the second GSS

More than 1.2 million GSS payments, worth almost $890 million, have been released to date. The payments were made up of 412,000 direct deposits and 819,00 paper checks. The local government estimates that about 9 million Californians would benefit from this wave.

Californians can look forward to this money in their bank or in the coming days for paper checks. For those who have not yet received theirs, it may be available on the next batch, scheduled for November 1.



