Google Pixel 6 Pre-Order and Price: How to Sign Up for Waitlist, Where Else to Buy

Fans recently shared their horror stories about the Google Pixel 6 pre-order issues. Many customers reported the smartphone selling out on the company's official online store. However, despite going out of stock, Google said people can still pre-order it on the waitlist system.

About 15 minutes after launch, many interested customers immediately placed orders on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Unfortunately, probably due to the sheer number of orders, Google Store crashed for 20 minutes. Fans encountered hours of technical issues, which brought out the worst-case scenario.

By the time customers reconnected to the storefront, all stocks had already sold out!

How to Join Google Pixel 6 Pre-Order Waitlist

Google seems fully aware of the market demand for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. To efficiently process out future orders, Google launched a waitlist system for their supporters and interested consumers.

According to Androidcentral, fans can still pre-order unlocked Pixel 6 variants at the store. However, at the time of writing, the only available variant is Pixel 6 Pro Stormy Black model with 128 GB storage. Ordering any of the other options will show "Out of stock - continue to waitlist."

Those who want to try their luck on Pixel 6 should proceed to these steps:

Continue to go through Google's online storefront as if you are purchasing the Pixel 6.

Select the color and configuration you want on the smartphone.

Instead of checkout, click on "Join Waitlist".

Google will promptly notify users once Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro becomes available

Other Retailers Where You Can Buy Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Aside from the official storefront, some of the biggest retailers also offer the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on their websites. Androidpolice listed out all the retailers that sell the smartphones and their available offers.

Amazon

The world's largest retailer had both phones available during launch day. The smartphones cost $599 for Pixel 6 and $899 for Pixel 6 Pro at base storage. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, all listings have already sold out. Other retailers are offering it with a price hike of $1,085.

Best Buy

Another retailer to look out for is Best Buy. When available, the retailer offers the smartphone at retail price. It is also worth noting that its Pixel 6 stocks come with both carrier activation options and unlocked options. Best Buy also offers Pixel Buds A-series as pre-order bonus to the purchase.

B&H Photo

Surprisingly, the retailer was seen with pre-order links for both Google smartphones. Similar to Best Buy, the retailer offers Pixel Buds accessories for purchase. Aside from that, there is no other offers or special deals. Try ordering on this website, since market traffic is a lot smaller than Amazon and Best Buy.

Google Store

Despite its faults, the direct storefront gives the best chance of buying the smartphone as fast as possible. Google might have a few more supplies on hand, so customers are recommended to keep trying on their website.



