'Fortnite' Batman Who Laughs Skin Looks Spooky But Incredible! Leaked Photo and Release Date

"Fortnite" and DC fans are hyped up for the all-new Batman/Fortnite: Foundation merchandise! Aside from the limited-edition comic book series, gamers will get access to the Batman Who Laughs skin and cosmetics.

"Fortnite" is celebrating the Halloween season early with their Batman/Fortnite: Foundation release. This series is a sequel to the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comics and will tell about the adventure of Foundation coming to Gotham Harbor.

The World's Greatest Detective 🤝 @FortniteGame! @JimLee reveals a special look at BATMAN/FORTNITE: FOUNDATION #1 for #DCFanDome — don't miss the epic event TOMORROW at 10am PT on https://t.co/14kIy2bChs!



Learn more about #BatmanFortnite here: https://t.co/jMpBYLr7zq pic.twitter.com/E4jE8vP4T8 — Batman (@DCBatman) October 15, 2021

The Batman/Fortnite: Foundation will be available at comic shops starting October 26. There will be three issues available, each containing a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite cosmetics.

'Fortnite' Batman Who Laughs Skin and Cosmetics

Reliable leaker HYPEX recently tweeted the Batman Who Laughs skin bundle, officially called the Dark Multiverse Set. The three items in the set are The Batman Who Laughs skin, Robin's Perch Back Bling and Dark Days Loading Screen.

First look at Batman Who Laughs In-Game. He releases on October 26th! (via @Chris_Unusual23) pic.twitter.com/5zv5Vieu9Y — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 20, 2021

The latest outfit is undoubtedly one of the spookiest additions to "Fortnite." For reference, Batman Who Laughs is a supervillain in the Batman DC comics. He is depicted as a hybrid of both Batman and Joker, per DC fandom. The elements of this "hybrid" are pretty obvious in his outfit.

The Batman Who Laughs has a spikey helmet that resembles Batman's headgear. He also uses the Dark Knight black-themed clothing and design. However, the black painted nails, chalk white skin and red-lipped maniacal laugh are all heavily inspired from the Joker. All of this blend together in a unique but creepy fashion.

The Robin's Perch Back Bling is a little hard to guess from the image alone. Some fans contemplate whether it is a weapon, gas mask or different type of accessory. Regardless, the back bling features a rusted metallic color that blends well with the overall outfit.

Last in the bundle is the badass Dark Days loading screen. For those fan of horror, then this is one cosmetic they definitely can't miss. The loading screen features The Batman Who Laughs crouching on top of a vandalized battle bus, with chains wrapping around him similar to the iconic "Mad Max."



How to Get Fortnite Batman Who Laughs Skin

Aside from the comic series, which fans need to buy physically from comic stores, there is a second method for getting The Batman Who Laughs set.

According to "Fortnite," The Batman Who Laughs skin and Back Bling will be available for direct purchase in the Item Shop. The suggested retail price is $4.99, which means the outfit and back bling will cost 1,500 V-Bucks.

The Batman Who Laughs Outfit and Back Bling will be available in "Fortnite" Item shop starting October 25, 8 PM ET. Be warned that this could be a time limited bundle, so interested fans should buy it as soon as possible.

