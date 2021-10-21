MCU Multiverse Leak: 'Doctor Strange 2' Might be the Start of a Whole New Marvel History With the Rumored Debut of Professor X

The Marvel sequel of "Doctor Strange" will handle the multiverse's arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) head-on, unfortunately, there's no way of knowing what it will look like.

Fortunately, the irrepressible MCU rumor mill has produced a huge list of leaks and rumors regarding who could possibly appear in the sequel.

While Wanda Maximoff's appearance is guaranteed, there is still speculation that her twin sons Billy and Tommy will be reunited with her, especially as fans have witnessed their heartbreaking goodbyes in the Disney+ series "WandaVision."

Then there's also the possibility that Loki and Sylvie will arise as a result of Loki accidentally creating the multiverse.

But it's possible that the most thrilling cameo of all will be from a major "X-Men" character.

'Doctor Strange 2'

According to Variety, it looks like Marvel fans need to extend more their patience and prepare to wait a little longer for MCU's Doctor Strange, Thor, and Black Panther to return to theaters.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has been pushed back from March 25 to May 6, 2022; "Thor: Love and Thunder" has been pushed back from May 6 to July 8, 2022, and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has been pushed back from July 8 to November 11, 2022.

Due to the November release of the "Black Panther" sequel, "The Marvels" has been pushed back to early 2023, while "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" has been pushed back from February 17 to July 28, 2023.

MCU 'X-Men' Leaks

As reported in Inverse, it's possible that the most thrilling cameo of all MCU projects will be from a major X-Men character.

A different Professor X will be a part of a squad of villains known as the Illuminati, who will be the antagonists of "Multiverse of Madness." At least, that's what leaker @ViewerAnon said in August.

Nonetheless, the rumor was viewed with cautious skepticism, as with any unconfirmed leaks.

However, the account recently followed up with a second tweet, confirming that they're nearly certain Professor X will appear in the "Multiverse of Madness," and that it will be Patrick Stewart's rendition of the character.

I am now 94.9% sure it's Patrick Stewart in DOCTOR STRANGE 2 — VampireAnon (@ViewerAnon) October 20, 2021

If the speculations going around is correct, this will be an X-Men MCU debut, something that has been widely speculated for a long time and is something that Marvel fans have been hoping to happen for the longest time.

Patrick Stewart as Professor X

This may appear to be a no-brainer at first glance, but Stewart's participation would be a significant deal for MCU.

Nevertheless, Professor X may come as a form we've never seen before, thanks to the film's multiverse premise, but Stewart's casting as the infamous mutant would indicate that efforts to blend the familiar X-Men brand with the MCU are in the works.

If the rumor is true, Stewart's Professor X would be in "Doctor Strange 2."

However, the issue remains: how significant will his contribution be? Given the expected appearances of earlier characters, the sequel might rapidly become a clown car of cameos.

Charles Xavier and Stephen Strange don't have many interactions in the comics, but one of them is in a narrative that MCU fans will remember: House of M. This is when Professor X is concerned about Wanda's fragile mental state in that story, while Doctor Strange tries to keep her drugged.

Could Wanda be the link that connects these two worlds?

Given that "WandaVision" was also pulled from House of M, it's possible that "Multiverse of Madness" may adapt what the Disney+ series left unfinished, including Professor X.

