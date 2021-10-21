iPhone 14 Leak Reveals Major Screen Change; Render Shows Revamped Design

Apple unveiled the latest iPhone 13 lineup last month, but consumers have observed that the latest model looks the same as its predecessors. Luckily, several leaks claim that the upcoming iPhone 14 will have a redesign after far from the current series.

Aside from the rumored notch change, there are other iPhone 14 leaks that consumers must watch out for.

iPhone 14 Leak Reveals New Screen, Design Change

According to GizChina, the tech giant had been rumored to release an iPhone model with a hole in the display for the first time this 2021. Unfortunately, Apple has postponed the said revamping until the next lineup. This report is merely speculation though by some insiders in Apple's previous product planning.

In addition, Apple's industry chain leaked that the iPhone 14 would reportedly have a perforated screen next year. Several reports stated that LG has started to develop related technologies. This development is seen as a preparation for the new iPhone model, as it will supply the perforated screen required for the iPhone 14.

Moreover, well-known Apple leaker Jon Prosser said that the upcoming iPhone will replace the notch with a punch-hole front-facing camera, which makes the placement of Face ID questionable, per Toms Guide. However, GizChina noted that the iPhone 14 could have a pill-shaped elongated opening intended for Face ID elements.

iPhone 14 Design Renders Show Massive Revamp

In a YouTube video posted by Concepts iPhone, it showed the iPhone 14 design renders based on the latest rumors and talks about the device's changes.

It showed a massive revamp since iPhone X was released a few years ago. The video revealed several specifications that iPhone users requested, including a USB-C type post and a Touch ID sensor.

Aside from this, the iPhone 14 design render showed that semi-glossy back glass and round volume buttons. The new device could replace its sides from stainless steel to titanium.

In terms of the notchless rumors, it showed how the iPhone 14 would look when the notch is replaced by a punch-hole.

When it comes to specs and features of the iPhone 14, there have been several rumors with rgards to the performance and upgrades it will have.

The upcoming iPhone 14 is said to have the most advanced Face ID, and it is expected to unlock faster through its upgraded Touch ID placed on the right side of the new device. The refresh rate is also rumored to feature a 120Hz ProMotion Display, which should give consumers a smooth-scrolling experience.

It is also rumored to be available in five colors: black, blue, space gray, gold and red. Further, it could have a 2TB storage--surpassing the latest iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max's 1TB.

Other iPhone 14 leaks claimed it would have 48MP rear cameras, which is an upgrade from the iPhone 13's 12MP rear cameras. Apple is also alleged to be working on a periscope-style zoom camera that would allow Apple to have the lenses vertically, per Toms Guide.

In terms of its chipset, iPhone 14 would reportedly have an A16 chip, which offers a significant boost in both processor and graphics performance defeating the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic chip.

