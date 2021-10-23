Does Walmart Know You Steal? Viral TikTok Video Shows How Retail Giant Catches Thieves!

Does Walmart know you steal? The answer is yes. A viral TikTok video showed how Walmart catches thieves using a device.

In case a customer was caught stealing, there is a possibility that Walmart may or may not sue the thief.

How Does Walmart Catch Thieves?

TikTok user @rejeanlevell has warned Walmart shoppers in his video, stating that they should stop stealing from its self-checkout machine. According to Levell, Walmart has a camera placed above the check out machine. If the camera captured the act of stealing, the part where the customer did not scan the item will be flashed on all Walmart screens.

As of writing, the video has more than 4 million views, more than 500,000 likes, and almost 13,000 comments.

However, Levell uploaded a follow-up video showing that items bought are not checked after the transaction. This only means that thieves can walk away easily after stealing from Walmart.

Levell has more than 60,000 followers and above 1 million likes. His content is mostly traveling hacks and miscellaneous knowledge. Keep in mind that this is not the first time that the retail giant showed their ways of catching thieves.

According to News Week, a Walmart employee also released a TikTok video revealing that staff also know when a customer steals at the self-checkout machines. Some customers believe that it's a blind spot, but it is not.

In the posted video of TikTok user @thewalmartguy69, it showed that Walmart employees are equipped with a scanner device. Zebra Technologies created the said device, which is a popular retail trace and track. The company also supplies several large retail stores in the U.S with its scanners and software.

With this device, employees can connect their scanners to the self-checkout machines. Aside from this, employees also know when it is in use or not. In addition, the device also indicates the items scanned at each machine, which makes it for employees easier to spot unscanned items.

Does Walmart Sue Shoplifters?

According to Query Sprout, Walmart loses $3 billion per year because of shoplifting. With that said, the retail giant does everything to prevent the case.

Query Sprout found out that Walmart does sue any theft for over $25 as of 2021. They also hire Loss Prevention Associates to profile and identify shoplifters. Since the footage from the surveillance cameras is not deleted and all the transaction records are arranged, associates can review these and file the case for the repeat offenders.

