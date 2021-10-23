Apple iOS 15 Live Text: Compatibility, How to Enable, Copy and Paste Texts From Photos

Have you updated your Apple device to the latest iOS 15? If not, you should start updating your device to enjoy several features, including the live text one.

This feature has an exciting offer for both iOS and iPadOS users, in which they could grab the texts from a captured photo.

Keep in mind that only iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 can experience these features.

iOS 15 Live Text Feature Overview

According to PC Mag, the new live text feature can recognize text from a captured photo, which can do several tasks, including copy and pasting texts, sending emails, running a web search, and translating texts.

Aside from a captured photo, it also works with live images in the real world by opening the camera and aiming it on a document or anything that has text.

This feature works almost the same with Google Lens and Office Lens, but Apple users can now uninstall these third-party apps after upgrading to iOS 15.

Read Also: Does Walmart Know You Steal? Viral TikTok Video Shows How Retail Giant Catches Thieves!

iOS 15 Live Text Feature Compatibility and More

As mentioned, the live text feature works on both iPhones and iPad.

Unfortunately, it only works on the latest models, including iPhone XS and XR as well as iPhones 11, 12, 13. While for the iPad's compatibility, it supports most iPadOS 15 users.

In terms of the translatable language available, the live text feature only supports French, Italian, German, English, Chinese, Spanish, and Portuguese for now.

Before using the live text feature, make sure that it is enabled in the settings first.

Head to "Settings, then choose "General." After choosing the "General" option, scroll down to the "Language and region." From the "Language and region," toggle on the "Live text" feature.

How to Copy and Paste Texts from Captured Photo

The new feature is useful for those Apple users who have text to copy from a captured photo.

Open the "Photos app" and head to the captured photo. Right after choosing the captured photo, press and hold the words until it highlights the text. Once the text was highlighted, a menu will prompt on the screen. From the prompted menu, drag the blue circle up to the words users want to copy. After selecting the words, tap "Copy" to grab the text. Users can also choose "Select all" to copy the visible texts that the image contains. Lastly, launch the app users wish to paste the text to, then tap "Paste" from the menu.

Meanwhile, if the users want to copy texts from a document or other physical items that has text in it, just aim the camera at the text.

After aiming the phone at the text, an indicator will appear on the lower-right corner of the viewscreen.

Once it appears, users should select the text they wish to copy. Same with the previous step, paste the selected text on the chosen app.

Make a Phone Call from the Captured Photo

This feature works perfectly for those Apple users who have a hard time typing the numbers from a captured photo.

Launch the image in the "Photos app" that contains the number users wish to call. Press and hold on to the phone number, then tap the popped-up number on the screen. Lastly, a menu prompt will appear containing the call icon.

Related Article: iPhone 13 Bug Leads to Major Touchscreen Issue: Do Not Download Latest iOS 15 Update