Meme Search Engine: 1 Apps Lets You Find the Perfect Meme Easier [How to Use]

Whether we like it or not, memes are now a part of how we interact; we even use memes as references in our daily lives.

Iterating on existing memes, on the other hand, can be an unnecessarily clumsy user experience. You'll need to first pick a meme template, then figure out how to add text, which may entail converting Instagram story drafts into photo-editing software.

And now, a meme search engine has finally been invented.

What is Antimatter Search App?

Antimatter's Reverse Meme Search app, which was introduced for web and iOS today, October 23, performs the work for you instead of skimming through Google photos seeking a clean template of the current meme.

Simply upload a meme, and the software will give you a blank canvas to work with.

On apps like Reddit and Twitter, you can long-press a photo and then hit the Reverse app icon when iOS asks you where you want to share the image.

After you've found the template, you can use the app's built-in picture editor to add text to the meme and customize the font, color, size, and location of the text.

Comic sans isn't available in the app, which seems like a deliberate exclusion.

How Does It Work?

TechCrunch put the program to the test, and while a Spider-Man pointing joke was simple to reverse engineer, the Reverse Meme Search was instantly stumped by a deep-fried Owen Wilson meme.

It's the first image that comes up when you search for deep-fried memes on Google Images, but it's not necessarily a template.

On Photoshop, you probably couldn't completely remove the text and emojis from a deep-fried meme.

Therefore, even if the "Meme Concierge" is only "a human with 16 GB of RAM and two USB-C ports," as the email claims, this meme search app is a helpful service.

The Meme Search Engine

Jonathan Libov, the founder of Antimatter, refused to explain how the meme search engine program works.

The meme app still lacks clarity in its real objective of whether it is a program that effectively just a reverse image search, or the app just helps recognize what meme you're looking for and returning the template you want.

Additionally, an obvious feature of the meme search engine is that it removes the text from the image you are searching for automatically.

However, since the online news website stumped the app with deep-fried Owen Wilson, it's probably a reverse image search, but now anyone trying to generate their own deep-fried Owen Wilson meme won't need to use the concierge because the template is now in their system.

With that, the app seems like it is a combination of Instapaper and Pinterest, as well as Figma.

According to Libov, the two main features are: first, collecting visuals, eventually, more than just meme templates any visual that you find useful and significant; and second, storing them in your library.

Antimatter is a peer-to-peer learning and education startup, and Reverse Meme Search is part of the creative experience that they wanted to share with the public as soon as possible.

Antimatter's website claims that it was inspired by the internet's numerous fantastic learning meme groups.

