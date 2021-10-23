Samsung Virus Scanner: 5 Steps to Use Smart Manager App to Detect Malware in Your Phone

In 2015, Samsung introduced Smart Manager, a tool that allows users to scan and optimize their smartphones in four areas: battery, storage, RAM, and security.

This article will show you how to use Smart Manager's Security feature for Samsung malware removal feature to keep your Samsung device safe.

Steps to Use on Smart Manager App

Smart Manager scans for harmful software on a regular basis to avoid Samsung viruses and, thanks to a cooperation with Intel Security, delivers an anti Samsung malware solution.

You may also run an impromptu scan whenever you like by following the instructions below:

Tap Smart Manager from the Apps menu. Select Security. On the upper right, you'll see the last time your device was scanned. To scan once more, tap SCAN NOW.

My Device Might Be Infected With A Virus

You'll see windows like the ones below if Smart Manager detects a Samsung malware on your device.

If you have a third-party antivirus app installed on your smartphone, familiarize yourself with the expected notification you will receive if that software finds a problem by visiting the app developer's website.

Notifications that your smartphone is infected are fake.

Unscrupulous advertisers frequently employ pop-ups that say "your device is infected" to convince you to click on them. Malware or phishing attempts are possible, but they could simply be attempting to get you to download an app or visit their website.

My device is Acting Up

According to Samsung, it could be due to a problematic app or a lack of storage space if your device is functioning slowly. Clearing your cache or removing apps you don't use are two options.

If you suspect you have a virus, try restarting your device in Safe Mode to see if the issue is caused by an app.

Safe Mode restores your device to its factory configuration. It doesn't erase or reset any data from your device.

To use Safe Mode:

1. First turn off your device. To turn on the device, press and hold the Power/lock key for a few seconds.

2. Press and hold the Volume down key till the lock screen appears after the Samsung logo appears. Safe Mode should now appear in the lower left corner of the screen.

If the problems go away while you're in Safe Mode, the issue is most likely caused by an app. Restart your phone and delete any apps you've recently installed.

If your problems persist, you might want to try resetting your device to factory settings to get rid of the infection.

Click here to see the steps for performing a factory reset.

You can submit an error report or ask Samsung representatives a question through the Samsung Members app if you're experiencing unexpected behavior on Samsung mobiles, tablets, or wearables.

This helps the company to have a better look at what's going on. The information is anonymized and kept only as long as the investigation lasts.

Learn how to submit an error report using the Samsung Members app.

