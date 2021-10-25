Want to Get Free Nerf Blasters and Earn More Than $1000? Here's How You Can!

The Toy Zone recently dropped an exciting announcement: they are looking to pay $1,170 to one lucky toy tester. The winner will get the new Nerf Halo Bulldog SG Blaster and a bunch of extra accessories.

The highly anticipated "Halo Infinite" 2021 is getting close to release. Some companies and toy stores are celebrating in advance with awesome new merchandises. One toy that definitely tops off the list is the new Halo Nerf blaster.



The Toy Zone Nerf Blasters: New Nerf Halo Bulldog SG

According to Newsweek, the company said "we're looking for someone with that same passion for toys who will deliver an accurate, impartial, and sincere review that fits our light-hearted demeanor. One which gives our readers all the information on the products whilst not losing the playfulness of the job at hand."

Are you a fan of the Halo universe? Are you prepared to shoot Nerf darts around your home in the name of science? We need YOU!



The company emphasized they are searching for a person who loves toys and will deliver an accurate, impartial and sincere review on their latest product. The chosen individual will be tasked to:

Rigorously test these toys (aka play with them)

Explain what do they love about each blaster

Explain what they don't like that much about the toys

Give out an overall verdict

Take close-up photos of each of the products

Record an unboxing video

Record a video of the winner testing the products out in the field

Aside from the newly released Nerf Halo Bulldog SG Blaster, the winner will also receive extra accessories like:

Nerf Halo Mangler (6 darts rotating drum)

Master Chief helmet

$1,170 payment

How to Apply for Free Nerf Blasters

As previously mentioned, The Toy Zone will only pick one lucky winner from all the applicants. Note, however, that the application process is completely free and open to anybody interested.

The Toy Zone said players who have no experience with "Halo" video game series are also welcome to join! They must simply enjoy the experience of testing out this new Nerf gun.

To apply, applicants need to submit a 100-word explanation of why they should be chosen as the guest toy reviewer. It is also important to emphasize why the applicant's review will conquer over the competition since it will add weight to the application.

Interested applicants also have to fill up an online form on the official website and provide their:

First name

Last name

Location

Email address

Social media handles or accounts on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, etc.

All applications need to be submitted before November 12. Also, note that only residents in the U.S. or U.K. can apply.

The Toy Zone will announce the lucky winner live on their Twitter page on November 29, 10 AM PST. The winner will also be notified via private email after the announcement. The winner will have seven days to accept or decline the offer.

If the winner accepts, all products will be shipped via Amazon. They will be given three weeks to complete and submit their review of the Nerf gun.

