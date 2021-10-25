Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 5 Best Gadgets Under $200 to Buy Now Before They're Sold Out

Holidays can be the most wonderful time of the year, with holiday discounts and holiday sales going on all around.

Gift shopping can be overwhelming, From a temperature-controlled smart mug to a high-tech tumbler, listed below are ideas you could use for our Holiday Gift Guide 2021 to help you with your gifts ideas.

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Below $200

1. Beverage with a temperature control

Ember's temperature-controlled smart mug comes in 10-ounce ($100) and 14-ounce ($130) sizes to keep your hot beverage hot while you sip it over a long period of time. Whereas this won't keep your coffee or tea warm for hours, the concept is that you can choose your ideal temperature using the Ember app for iOS or Android, and your beverage will stay at that temperature for the 30 minutes or so it takes to leisurely sip it.

A well-insulated mug with a lid will keep your beverage hot for longer and is less expensive, but this Ember mug allows you to consume a cup of coffee like you normally would rather than sipping it through a little hole in the top.

The larger version comes in black or white, while the smaller 10-ounce version comes in a number of colors.

2. Charge 5 Speaker by JBL

The JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth speaker is a device with a lot of depth and power it.

The latest edition of JBL's Charge Bluetooth Speaker, which comes in a variety of colors, promises better sound with more bass.

It's a little bigger than your normal portable Bluetooth speaker, but it packs a punch, and, like previous Charge speakers, it includes a USB out plug for charging a device like a smartphone. At moderate volume levels, the battery life is rated at up to 20 hours.

It's also completely waterproof and dustproof.

3. Studio Buds By Beats

These earbuds that are small and light that is priced only at $150.

The Beats Studio Buds resemble the reported stemless AirPods that we've been anticipating. They're designed for both iOS and Android users, and while they lack a few critical capabilities on the Apple side (no H1 or W1 chip), they're small, lightweight buds that are comfortable to wear and produce excellent sound.

While their noise cancellation isn't as powerful as the AirPods Pro's, they do have a transparency mode and can make calls.

The best selling features are their fit and sound quality, and they're approximately $50 cheaper than the AirPods Pro.

4. UV Phone Sanitizer Box

Our smartphones are filled with unseen microorganisms that can make us sick. This is why this UV phone sanitizer box is perfect for anyone on your list who is always seeking a fresh way to keep little items like phones or keys clean.

The objects within the box will be clean and ready to use again in only three minutes.

This is a gift anybody will appreciate, most especially in this time of the pandemic. It is with utmost importance that we sanitize and clean sour belongings and surroundings.

5. Click and Grow Smart Garden

This pandemic made most of us appreciate the presence of plants in our homes. However, not everybody is great with upkeep plants.

With that, consider getting this Click and Grow Smart Garden for individuals who have a green thumb or someone who desperately needs one!. It allows three different herbs to grow at once with the help of an LED light.

