iPhone iOS 15 Health Update: COVID-19 Vaccine Card, Glucose Tracker and MORE

Have you updated your iPhone to iOS 15 already? If not, then you should start updating your gadget now to experience several features that Apple has introduced. In fact, the tech giant has released an update to store the COVID-19 vaccination card on the Wallet App.

Aside from this, there are also some iOS 15 upgrades that iPhone users must check now.

Covid-19 Vaccination Card Storage on Wallet App

According to 9To5Mac, iOS 15.1 allows Apple users to add their COVID-19 vaccine card to the Apple wallet application. This only means that users can now bring the said card anywhere they go.

In relation to this, Apple has announced that they are using a SMART Health Cards specification to operate this feature. The tech giant furthered that if the Apple users' health provider or their state uses the SMART Health Cards platform, they can share verifiable health records added in the iPhone's Health app along with the approved third-party apps requesting the data.

"Users can choose to share verifiable health records stored in the Health app with approved third-party apps requesting this information, like airlines, event venues, and other businesses that facilitate in-person interactions. And in an upcoming software update, they can also choose to add verifiable COVID-19 vaccination records as a vaccination card in Apple Wallet to present to businesses, venues, and more," Apple furthered on their blog post.

Keep in mind that this feature only works for those organizations that issue SMART Health Cards, and it also varies from the health care provider as well as to the state that users reside.

Other Health App Updates in iOS 15

Aside from the COVID-19 vaccine card storage, Macrumors has shared other Health app updates that the iOS 15 provides. The said updates help elderly parents and other people who need medical surveillance. With the new featurs, such information--including lab results and walking steadiness metrics--can now be accessed by their families.

Lab Results Overview

After receiving the lab test results, users must import them to the health app to have an overview of the findings. This health app feature provides a comparison of the previous and prior lab tests. Through this, users can have a summary of their health status if it is out of range or normal.

The lab highlights are in the health summary, and it also allows users to pin the important results for quick access.

Walking Steadiness

This new Apple feature provides insight to iPhone users if they are at risk of falling. Through its algorithm, the walking steadiness feature evaluates strength, balance, manner of walking, walking asymmetry data, step length, as well as walking speed. If the feature detected a risk, iPhone users will receive a notification when their walking steadiness is at risk.

This feature also provides users with some exercise to improve their walking steadiness.

Blood Glucose Highlights

Apple has also added an interactive chart to access users' blood glucose data. With this feature, users can receive highlights of their blood glucose during sleep and exercise. This feature works perfectly for diabetic people.

