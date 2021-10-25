Tesla Cybertruck Spy Shots Reveal New Exterior Design: Fog Lights, No Aero Covers and MORE

The Tesla Cybertruck was spotted being tested a few hours away from the Fremont Plant. Unlike previously seen Cybertruck prototypes, though, the latest one has fog lights, side mirrors, windshield wipers and more.

New Tesla Cybertruck Exterior Design Spotted

According to Auto Evolution, the new Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted at the Merced County Castle Airport, which is two hours away from its Fremont Plant. As mentioned, the truck has all-new exterior designs. The pictures posted in the Cybertruck Owners Club clearly show that the Cybertruck has removed its wheel aero covers.

For those who doesn't know wheel aero covers, Electrek stated that this works by reducing the aerodynamic disturbances due to the spinning wheel spokes and making the car slip better in the air. The wheel aero covers also provide efficiency by a significant amount.

Apart from the removed wheel aero covers, Auto Evolution furthered that the Tesla's Cybertruck has staggered wheels, in which the rear wheels are larger than the front wheels.

On the other hand, Twitter user @adamhoov expressed his opinion about the Cybertruck's side mirror. Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied that the truck includes removable side mirrors.

They’re required by law, but designed to be easy to remove by owners — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2021

Per Cnet, some vehicles use camera-as-mirror systems, but the U.S. federal safety standards still require the physical mirrors placed on the side. They also added that the side mirrors help to maneuver vehicles easily.

In relation to the posted pictures of the Cybertruck, several reports said that the spotted truck and Musk's comment serves as an update that the project is still ongoing, hence the delays.

Tesla Cybertruck: What Do We Know So Far?

Aside from the newly spotted exteriors, the Tesla Cybertruck has exciting specs and designs that people must know.

According to Cars Guide, the truck claims to have an Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless steel, which the SpaceX starship was also using. In terms of its seating capacity, it has a six-seater model with three seats in two rows.

Moreover, Tesla's Cybertruck dimension has similarities to the other trucks available, including Ford's F-150, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and Ram 1500, per Cnet. The said dimension is more than 70-inches wide, approximately 230-inches long and about 70-inches tall.

For its off-road performance, the truck has more than a 20-degree departure angle, up to 16-inches of ground clearance and more than 30-degree approach angle.

Meanwhile, the Tesla's Cybertruck bed reportedly has a built-in ramp and multiple charging outlets used for electric ATVs. The electric car manufacturer claims that its payload capacity has about 3,500 pounds defeating Ford's F-150.

In addition to the payload capacity claims, Musk said that the Cybertruck will have built-in solar charging. Through the solar charging system, he shared that it would add between 15 and 40 miles of range depending on conditions. Unfortunately, the Tesla CEO did not clarify if a solar charging system is built-in for the truck or an option.

