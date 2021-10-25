Fourth Stimulus Checks Update: $2000 Online Petition Grows, $600 Golden State Checks Delayed, New Mexico Payments Close

Still searching for a fourth stimulus check? There are currently three programs processing stimulus-like movements for eligible Americans. Depending on the qualifications, these programs could credit a few hundred dollars to recipients.

Earlier this month, a study proved that low-earning Americans need a fourth stimulus check. Income loss and unemployment issues continue for most Americans who earn below $100,000, while earners above $100,000 have finally gained a bit of financial stability.

Key individuals and local government officials decided to address these problems by launching fourth stimulus check programs and proposals.

Fourth Stimulus Checks Update: $2000 Online Petition Grows

Almost a year later, Stephanie Bonin's online petition for recurring stimulus checks is finally close to completion. The online petition has reached 2,938,600 signatures out of its 3 million goal at the time of writing.

Bonin said the pandemic was catastrophic for working families. Unfortunately, since the pandemic is nowhere near the end, she pointed out that Americans need reliable financial support in the form of recurring payments. Bonin emphasized the importance of consistent payments, saying the "Congress needs to make sure that we won't be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy."

The millions who support her proposal now wait anxiously for its completion and recognition by the U.S. House of Representatives.

$600 Golden State Checks Delayed

After waiting for nearly two months, some Californians are starting to feel doubtful about the Golden State Stimulus payments. While millions have already received their payments, many others still find their money missing.

There are many reasons for this delay issues. California local officials warned that payments could be delayed through next year. KTLA listed some of the most common reasons for the delay.

You do not qualify for the GSS payments: Keep in mind that there are eligibility requirements like being a California resident for most of last year who have filed the 2020 tax returns by October 15; earned less than $75,000 AGI (adjusted gross income and wages) last year; and have a Social Security Number (SSN) or an or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

Keep in mind that there are eligibility requirements like being a California resident for most of last year who have filed the 2020 tax returns by October 15; earned less than $75,000 AGI (adjusted gross income and wages) last year; and have a Social Security Number (SSN) or an or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). Paper mail delivery delays: California issued stimulus checks back in late August but only started sending the paper checks earlier this October. Depending on ZIP code address, recipients would receive their payments between October 6 to January 11 next year.

California issued stimulus checks back in late August but only started sending the paper checks earlier this October. Depending on ZIP code address, recipients would receive their payments between October 6 to January 11 next year. The 2020 tax return was not yet processed: Eligible recipients who submitted their 2020 tax returns on time but have not processed their returns also suffered delays. The payments are only sent out about 45 days after the returns have been processed.

New Mexico Payments Open

According to New Mexico Human Services Department, their local government also issued economic relief assistance to eligible residents. The payments will be provided to low-income households, and the amount given will be based on funding availability. The state legislature appropriated $5 million for the effort, and the payments will be divided based on the number of filers.

Applications open Tuesday, Oct. 12, for New Mexico residents who did not qualify for federal pandemic stimulus payments, and did not receive a July 2021 state of New Mexico economic relief payment. More info at:https://t.co/QxRavU8kEy pic.twitter.com/G8Py0B5tEg — NM Human Services (@NMHSD) October 6, 2021

To apply for the program, filers must be local residents who did not qualify for federal pandemic stimulus payments and did not qualify for the July 2021 state of New Mexico economic relief payment. If eligible, users must have submitted an online application to the Yes New Mexico website

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the applications have already closed since October 22. Payments should now be processed and might be issued by the end of November this year. Eligible recipients are recommended to check their emails constantly for more updates.



