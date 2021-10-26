Amazon Black Friday Sale 2021: 5 Best Under $200 Deals You Can Get Today!

The hype for Amazon Black Friday Sale 2021 is in full blast!

Its Epic Daily Deals brought out ridiculous discounts for toys, home goods, apparel, beauty and other related products. There are more awesome offers you shouldn't miss out in the electronics category.

Black Friday sales started early this year. Traditionally, it happens on the first week of November, but Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart surprised fans when they posted their best deals in recent weeks.

Why Is Amazon Black Friday Deals Early This Year?

NJ said that Black Friday deals got released early due to supply issues. An energy crisis in China and Europe disrupted most supply chains and interfered with the shipment of orders on ship ports. Many industries, particularly with electronics, might suffer delays and inflation prices for their products.

This implies that marked prices will only be available while supplies last. Unfortunately, there is no word about restocks either. With that, it is recommended to carefully plan your purchases and take advantage of the best available deals for the event.

Lastly, it is also worth noting that Black Friday sales are the best events for gift purchases. It is the perfect opportunity to start holiday shopping before the Christmas fever.

Read Also: Not Happy With Your Current Smartphone Carrier? Get $1,000 When You Switch to T-Mobile, Here's How

5 Best Deals Under $200 You Can Buy During Amazon Black Friday Sale 2021

A report from ZDNet listed some of the best available Amazon Black Friday deals. At the time of writing, all these products are still available, but that could easily change since many of these gadgets are high in demand.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD 1TB: $139.99

If you're thinking about an external solid state drive, then consider buying Amazon's Samsung T7. The listing offers three colors (blue, black, and red) and three variants (500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB). All offers are 30-38 percent off its retail price.

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop Keyboard and Mouse: $76.71

Luxury and utility are both offered on the Microsoft wireless desktop keyboard and mouse package. The devices are built to maximize ergonomics, with a cushioned palm rest, split keyset design, natural ark key buttons and separate number pad setup. All devices operate on two AAA batteries and a Bluetooth USB module.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphone: $159.95

One incredible deal spotted was the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphone, which dropped its price to 54 percent off. This headphone offers superior sound quality, wireless connectivity, a noise-canceling feature, touch-sensitive control and a 30-hour battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $99.99

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus might be a little outdated, but it still brings out one of the best audio experiences. Even better, the premium earbuds are on a 33 percent sale! Amazon listed four available colors: Black, White, Red, and Cloud Blue.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker: $98.95

Health-conscious buyers should consider grabbing the Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker. This will help regulate exercise routines and monitor user heart rate. The Amazon Black Friday listing also offers a year of Fitbit premium trial. The health band is available in Black, White and Rose colors.



Related Article: Fourth Stimulus Checks Update: $2000 Online Petition Grows, $600 Golden State Checks Delayed, New Mexico Payments Close