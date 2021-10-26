'Guardians of the Galaxy' Xbox Series X, Controller Giveaway: How to Join Xbox Promo, Rules

For fans waiting for the release of "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" game, then don't worry, the long period of waiting time will be worth it. After all, Microsoft will be giving away a limited-edition Xbox Series X console and controller.

Keep in mind that there are official rules to be followed and participants must be 18 years old to join the said giveaway.

Microsoft Xbox Series X Giveaways: Promo and Rules

Xbox tweeted the mechanics that participants must follow to join the promo, including age restriction together with the giveaway end date.

Jet boots = engaged



Follow and RT with #GOTGGameSweepstakes for a chance to win this custom Xbox Series X, Xbox Wireless Controller, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Deluxe Edition.



Age 18+. Ends 11/7/21. Rules: https://t.co/20XMcTvDUc pic.twitter.com/0dVzCIVOXr — Xbox (@Xbox) October 25, 2021

The Twitter post also include a link to Microsoft's own rules. As per Microsoft, the giveaway will take place in the form of sweepstakes or gambling, which is the reason why the age should be 18 years old and above. Aside from this, there are other rules that participants must know.

Entry period: The entry for "Guardians of the Galaxy" Xbox controller starts on Monday, October 25 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, and ends on Sunday, November 7 at 8 p.m.

Eligibility: Aside from the age restriction, participants must be also legal residents of any Xbox-supported region. To know the regions available, head to this site.

How to Enter 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Xbox Series X Controller Giveaway

1. First, log in to Twitter.

2. After the Twitter login, head to this link and follow Xbox's Twitter account.

3. Lastly, retweet the promotional post together with the hashtag #GOTGGameSweepstakes.

After several retweets, participants will have one entry into the sweepstakes, and they must be a Twitter follower of Xbox for at least seven days after the stated entry period to receive winner notification communications. Apart from this, the Twitter account used must be in public.

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Xbox Series X Overview

For background information, both Eidos Montreal and Square Enix surprised Marvel gaming fans with the announcement of "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy." The said announcement has been made during June's E3 2021 live stream event, per Screenrant.

As per the story, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" game will allow players to experience the role of Peter Quill, known as Star-Lord. Star-Lord and his group of space heroes are tasked to save the universe from a multitude of interplanetary threats. In addition, players can also unlock alternate skins for each guardian, which is in the Marvel comics.

In the previous months, the game developer Eidos Montreal has revealed the narrative choices and dialogues of "Guardians of the Galaxy." Aside from that, they also included classic Marvel characters such as Grand United Raker of the Universal Church of Truth, Cosmo the Spacedog, as well as Adam Warlock. Meanwhile, Square Enix has promised players that it will not contain any microtransactions.

For those not familiar with it, microtransactions is a business style in which players can purchase virtual items for a small amount of money, per Investopedia. Microtransactions appear in free-to-play games. This only means that games are free to download but requires players to spend money to purchase virtual products online.

