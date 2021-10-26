Apple iOS 15.1 SharePlay: How to Share Music and Movies via FaceTime

Tech giant Apple is rolling out an update for both its iPhone and iPad devices, specifically the Apple iOs 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, which are available for devices that are compatible.

One of the sought upgrades in the Apple iOS 15.1 is the involvement of SharePlay.

Written below are steps you could follow on how to use SharePlay features when it comes to watching movies with other people via FaceTime, and much more!

Apple iOS 15.1

The Apple iOS 15.1 will bring in notable changes to the device, and here are some of those:

SharePlay

SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized FaceTime experiences with content material from Apple TV, Apple Music, Fitness+, and other App Store apps that are compatible with it.

Everyone can pause, play, rewind, or fast forward using shared controls.

In addition, when your friends speak, the smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show, or song.

Furthermore, Apple TV allows you to see the shared video on your big screen while keeping the FaceTime chat going on your iPhone. Everyone on a FaceTime chat can look at images, browse the web, or help one other out by sharing their screens.

Camera

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max video capture in ProRes. On the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can disable automatic camera switching when taking macro images and movies.

Home

New automation triggers based on a HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality, or light level sensor's current reading.

What are SharePlay Benefits?

FaceTime users can now to listen to music, do workouts together, watch a movie or TV show together, and/or share their screen to access apps with friends or family members while on a FaceTime conversation. This is thanks to SharePlay.

Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Fitness+, as well as Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Hulu, MasterClass, Paramount+, Pluto TV, SoundCloud, TikTok, and Twitch, currently support SharePlay, with more services to follow.

The new feature is compatible with the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Read Also: iPhone iOS 15 Health Update: COVID-19 Vaccine Card, Glucose Tracker and MORE

How To Watch Movies Via FaceTime?

To be able to watch movies via FaceTime and SharePlay, Apple users need to assure two things: first, an iPhone or iPad with the most recent version of iOS or iPadOS installed, and second, to utilize SharePlay on your Apple TV, make sure you have the most recent version of tvOS installed.

How to Start a TV Show or Movie via FaceTime?

Start a FaceTime call on your iPhone or iPad. Open a video streaming app that supports SharePlay by swiping up from the bottom edge of the FaceTime call. Select a film or television show and press the play button. Tap SharePlay if asked.

Everyone watching has access to the playback controls. So, anyone can play, pause, rewind, or fast forward. Changing closed captions and loudness settings will only affect your device.

How to Use SharePlay to Watch on Apple TV?

Start a FaceTime call on your iPhone or iPad. Open a video streaming app that supports SharePlay by swiping up from the bottom edge of the FaceTime call. Select a film or television show and press the play button. To open Control Center on Apple TV, press and hold TV/Control Center on your Apple TV Remote. Select your user at the top of the Control Center. Use AirPlay to broadcast video to your Apple TV if you're using someone else's Apple TV or if you can't pick your user for whatever reason. Choose SharePlay from the menu. On Apple TV, press the Start button. On your iPhone or iPad, confirm.

Related Articles: Apple iPhone vs. Samsung Galaxy: Major Advantages and Disadvantages, Which Is Better?