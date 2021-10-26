Apple iOS 15.1 Update: 6 Major Issues Fixed in Your iPhone

After several beta testing, Apple officially released the iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 to the public. Aside from the new features that the updated system offers, the iOS 15.1 also fixed six major issues that the iPhone has.

Keep in mind that users must upgrade their iPhone to iOS 15.1 to repair the unwanted bugs that the Apple gadget may have.

Apple iOS 15.1 Fixes 6 Major Issues

For background information, Apple has released iOS 15 for iPhone users last month, per Cnet. However, the iOS release contains a couple of bug issues, security fixes, small patches and more.

Since the release of the iOS 15, several iPhone users have observed some issues from importing photos to Wi-Fi connection problems. They then urged Apple to release a new system update through the MacRumors forum.

Luckily, the tech giant heard their feedback.

After some testing, Apple introduced publicly the iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, which repair several bugs that users have encountered and complained about. The update was released Monday.

9To5Mac stated the six major issues that the update has fixed from the previous version. The following problems are the most reported iPhone bugs that Apple needed to repair.

With the iOS 15.1 update, users can now import photos and videos without the incorrect storage full prompts. The said update also fixed the display of the current temperature for "My Location" from the Weather app, as well as its incorrect animated background color display. Users can now experience uninterrupted music without worrying that the audio might pause when locking the iPhone screen. While using VoiceOver with multiple passes, the Wallet App will not quit unexpectedly. The Wi-Fi networks available will be detected easily after the iOS 15 download. Meanwhile, the battery algorithms for iPhone 12 models were also fixed to have a better estimate of its battery capacity.

In addition to the iOS 15.1 fixed issues, several features are also included in the iOS 15.1 update. There is the SharePlay feature, as well as improved ProRes video capture. Users can now also keep their COVID-19 vaccination card on the Wallet App.

There are also Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) translation feature, shortcut updates and more.

How to Download iOS 15.1 Update

As mentioned, iPhone users must update their device to iOS 15.1. If the device is still not updated though, Republic World has shared a step-by-step process to have the system upgrade.

Head to iPhone "Settings." From iPhone "Settings," click on "General." Right after tapping the "General" option, choose the "Software update." In the "Software update," users will be able to identify if their iPhone is updated or not. If the "Software update" prompted the iOS 15.1 update, users must tap "Update now."

While the device is upgrading, it is worth noting that the device should have at least more than 30 percent of battery capacity to prevent the upgrade from unwanted interruption. However, users can update their iPhones while charging the device.

