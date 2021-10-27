Czarina Grace Culture

'Cowboy Bebop' Netflix Live-Action: Fans Drop Mixed Reactions to Netflix Trailer, Where's Ed?

The newly announced "Cowboy Bebop" Netflix series shocked many followers online. Fans' opinions were split between liking it or hating it. Photo : ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images

The newly announced "Cowboy Bebop" Netflix series shocked many followers online. Fans' opinions were split between liking it or hating it. Twitter was immediately flooded with reactions and memes about the live-action after its trailer dropped.


Arguably, Netflix doesn't have the best track record for anime adaptations. Its live-action series like "Death Note" and "Fullmetal Alchemist" got scoffed by many anime fans. This is why others feel skeptical for the incoming "Cowboy Bebop" series.

For reference, "Cowboy Bebop" is a classic Japanese anime series. It first premiered in 1998 and was later adapted as manga series in the same year. The series features a few controversial adult-themed contents, which ended up being its biggest appeal.

Notably, there a bit of hope for the series. According to Cnet, Sunrise studio, which is responsible for the original anime version, is its executive producer. Christopher Yost, best known for writing the animated series "The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes," also wrote the adaptation.

"Cowboy Bebop" is set to air on Netflix starting November 19. It has only 10 episodes.

'Cowboy Bebop' Netflix Reactions: Should You Watch the Series?

As previously mentioned, fan reactions got divided into two opinions. Some looked forward to it, while others criticized its trailer. Here are some of the best reactions recorded from the internet.

As Twitter user @Shrekira2onDVD pointed out, fans got no choice about "Cowboy Bebop" and "Legend of Korra" coming to Netflix.

Another fan pointed out that some scenes were adopted correctly in the live-action.

If you have trouble enjoying "Cowboy Bebop," at least appreciate the cute dog.

Twitter user @playboyjesse is simply excited for the incoming series.

'Cowboy Bebop' Live-Action Critical Opinions

On the flip side, some "Cowboy Bebop" fans saw some serious problems in the series.

Twitter users @TopKekCat listed out some of the obvious mistakes in the live adaptation. These are bad lighting, stiff motions, cartoonish lines and lousy soundtrack choice.

 But the biggest issue for "Cowboy Bebop" is summarized to one question: Where's Ed?

Ed missing and Spike not using a Jericho 941 are definitely confusing a lot of fans.

 As Twitter user @Dekkysaurus pointed out, "It's not Bebop without Ed and Ein."

