'Cowboy Bebop' Netflix Live-Action: Fans Drop Mixed Reactions to Netflix Trailer, Where's Ed?

The newly announced "Cowboy Bebop" Netflix series shocked many followers online. Fans' opinions were split between liking it or hating it. Twitter was immediately flooded with reactions and memes about the live-action after its trailer dropped.



Arguably, Netflix doesn't have the best track record for anime adaptations. Its live-action series like "Death Note" and "Fullmetal Alchemist" got scoffed by many anime fans. This is why others feel skeptical for the incoming "Cowboy Bebop" series.

For reference, "Cowboy Bebop" is a classic Japanese anime series. It first premiered in 1998 and was later adapted as manga series in the same year. The series features a few controversial adult-themed contents, which ended up being its biggest appeal.

Notably, there a bit of hope for the series. According to Cnet, Sunrise studio, which is responsible for the original anime version, is its executive producer. Christopher Yost, best known for writing the animated series "The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes," also wrote the adaptation.

"Cowboy Bebop" is set to air on Netflix starting November 19. It has only 10 episodes.

'Cowboy Bebop' Netflix Reactions: Should You Watch the Series?

As previously mentioned, fan reactions got divided into two opinions. Some looked forward to it, while others criticized its trailer. Here are some of the best reactions recorded from the internet.

As Twitter user @Shrekira2onDVD pointed out, fans got no choice about "Cowboy Bebop" and "Legend of Korra" coming to Netflix.

Now that both are on Netflix y’all have no choice but to witness Cowboy Bebop and Legend of Korra in all their glory 😌 — Hayles ✨: 9 weeks until NWH!! (@Shrekira2onDVD) October 27, 2021

Another fan pointed out that some scenes were adopted correctly in the live-action.

If you have trouble enjoying "Cowboy Bebop," at least appreciate the cute dog.

The dog looks cute in the Cowboy Bebop live action I have no other opinions on it — a nice jewish Mug Maniac (@clerkthek1d) October 27, 2021

Twitter user @playboyjesse is simply excited for the incoming series.

all i want to do is watch cowboy bebop — jesse hill❤️‍🩹 (@playboyjesse) October 27, 2021

'Cowboy Bebop' Live-Action Critical Opinions

On the flip side, some "Cowboy Bebop" fans saw some serious problems in the series.

Twitter users @TopKekCat listed out some of the obvious mistakes in the live adaptation. These are bad lighting, stiff motions, cartoonish lines and lousy soundtrack choice.

Despite supposedly having a new soundtrack, it's just reusing the music from the anime. How is it getting points for that? How is it fitting into an extension of the canon when Spike has apparently changed his name? Why does he keep holding up Faye? They don't get these charaters — Well Known Anime Character Prissy Purrington (@TopKekCat) October 27, 2021

But the biggest issue for "Cowboy Bebop" is summarized to one question: Where's Ed?

I've seen three different trailers for the live action adaptation of #CowboyBebop on #Netflix. Where is Ed? pic.twitter.com/lzVmcxthoA — Cosette 🐢 (@CosettePaneque) October 27, 2021

Ed missing and Spike not using a Jericho 941 are definitely confusing a lot of fans.

I’m not sure how I feel about the Cowboy Bebop Netflix trailer…where’s Ed and why is Spike not using a Jericho 941?? pic.twitter.com/8jkQo8xhdd — Jacob Carr (@VundahCarr) October 27, 2021

As Twitter user @Dekkysaurus pointed out, "It's not Bebop without Ed and Ein."

The lack of Ed in the Live-Action Cowboy Bebop series concerns me. It’s not Bebop without Ed and Ein. pic.twitter.com/ijsNGhSD8Y — Dekky ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@Dekkysaurus) October 27, 2021

