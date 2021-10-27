iPhone Free Games: 3 Best Arcade Games You Can Play Now

There are multiple great selections of iPhone-free games on our devices through Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade is a subscription service that provides you with unlimited access to a wide range of amazing games for your Apple devices.

Pick up any iOS device right now, join up for a month's free trial, and download whatever looks interesting.

However, there are over 220 games to pick from, with new ones being introduced every few weeks. As a result, deciding which is appropriate for you can be daunting, and it's easy to overlook good titles.

This guide was created to point you in the proper direction.

Below is a list of the greatest Apple Arcade games available right now, which is updated on a regular basis. We'll also be on the lookout for new and upcoming games to get excited about.

There are some terrific premium gaming experiences waiting for you, whether you're playing on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV with a connected controller. If you want even more options, take a look at our list of the greatest iPhone games.

Although not all of these games have received the Apple Arcade seal of approval, many are worth checking out if you enjoy playing games on your phone.

Three of the Best iPhone Free Games

1. The latest NBA 2K game is now available on Apple Arcade.

Go to the Arcade page in the App Store, then slide down to the bottom and hit "See All Games" to learn more about and download all of the new games.

The most recent games are listed first.

If you haven't already done so, Apple Arcade is free for the first month and thereafter $5 per month for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV users.

Apple devices and select titles are also compatible with PS5 and Xbox wireless controllers.

NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition, which includes MyCAREER, MyCOURT, Quick Match Modes, The Association Mode, Online Multiplayer Mode, and more, is now available on Apple Arcade.

2. Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure

Play TEMPLE RUN like you've never seen it before! It will combine infinite runner and match 3 puzzle action. To unravel the mysteries of the ancient temple world, solve match 3 puzzles.

To become a Temple Champion, create tremendous combos and use special pieces.

Players will be charged with supporting Scarlett Fox, an adventurer, archeologist, and Temple Runner, in overcoming obstacles by completing riddles.

To become the Temple Champion, players will make powerful match 3 combos and employ special pieces, sending forth runners to hunt treasure before the demon monkey gets up to them.

On a regular basis, new match 3 levels will be introduced.

3. Proxi | Simulation

Proxi is an AI simulation game created by Will Wright (the creator of The Sims).

While details are limited at the moment, we do know that this game makes use of the player's memories and "inner ID" to create a world around them. We're not sure what that means, but it sounds refreshingly unusual, and the Proxi website features some stunning graphics.

This is a game of self-discovery in some ways, a game in which we uncover the hidden you - your subconscious, your inner ID - and bring it to the surface, bringing it to life so you can engage with it, play with it, learn from it, and it can learn about you.

