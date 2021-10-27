Google Pixel 6 Needs Major Update When You Get It: How to Install, Check Build Number

To get the most out of the brand-new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, Google is providing a necessary day-one update that would automatically install once the setup process is complete.

The update should download inconspicuously in the background. Once the download is completed, the device will prompt users to reboot.

These updates, which go with the Google smartphones as they are unboxed, ensure that the promised Pixel features--such as Magic Eraser and others--work trouble-free.

Google Pixel 6 Update Could Take Days to Complete; Pre-Ordered Phones May Need Manual Update

Google emphasized that the release of these updates could take some days to fully complete, as it will just become widely available by Thursday, October 28, which is the day the Pixel phones arrive in stores. Because of this, phones that were acquired by pre-order before October 28 may not be able to receive the update right away.

According to Android Central, the setup might take up to 50 minutes, depending on the connection. If the update does not install automatically, users need to check for updates manually by going to Settings > System > System Update > Check for Update. Rebooting is needed once the update is complete.

Users Need to Check Build Number on Pixel 6 Settings

The update should show that the Pixel or Pixel 6 Pro has build version SD1A.210817.036. For Verizon subscribers, the update should indicate the build number SD1A.210817.036.A8 since its 5G network is on mmWave.

For users who just turned on their Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, they can go to Settings > About phone > Build number to check if the aforementioned build number matches. If the build number doesn't match, the user must check for updates, then install them.

After the update, users can get to enjoy some awesome offerings, such as AI features and camera improvements powered by the Google Tensor chip.

Google's post also emphasized that users must update their key apps in the Play Store that have "new features and improvements" for Pixel 6 not found on other Android phones.

Users can go to Play Store > Your Account Icon > Manage apps & device > Update all

Google Pixel 6 Considered Best Android Phone in the Market

Set for its official launch on October 28, the $599 Pixel 6 and the $899 Pixel 6 Pro are premium devices that doesn't fail in terms of speed, photography and daily use. It comes with a wonderful design, offering extensive, powerful features that is relatively affordable, with a CNN review describing it as the best Android phone in the market.

Its Tensor chip provides the speediest performance among top-line Android phones. Using Samsung's GN1 camera sensor, the Pixel 6 has surely zoomed up in the heightening race for the best photographic features.

Applications likewise open quicker and processes completed faster than most premium Android phones, including longer battery life. The Pixel Pro also offers exclusive features, such as call waiting, transcribing and translation, that focus on providing helpful utilities for the user.

