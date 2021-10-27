Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New $1100 California Payments Coming Soon, Child Tax Credit Extension Facing Issues

Although a fourth stimulus check seems unlikely at this point, two other programs that could credit hundreds of dollars to Americans are making progress. First is the Golden State Stimulus check, which will send out $857 million worth of payments this Friday. Second is the Child Tax Credit, which President Joe Biden pitched to extend by a year.

Many Americans are feeling desperate for a fourth stimulus check. Recent studies proved that low and middle income groups continue to suffer from economic price inflation, slower job gains and crippled supply chains. Fortunately, some in the government seem aware of these problems.

Golden State Stimulus Check Update: Payment Schedule

To support over 66 percent of California's total population, the biggest tax rebate program called Golden State Stimulus checks got approved. The program sends out $600 to $1,100 payments per eligible individual, and an extra $500 for their qualifying dependent.

Up to date, the program has already issued 4.5 million checks, valuing up to $3.2 billion. A total of 3.3 million of those payments were sent through direct deposit, and the other 1.2 million by mail.

According to KTLA, a new wave of payments will be sent out this Friday. Out of the 1.15 million payments, 400,000 will be directly deposited to banks, and 750,000 will be mailed paper checks. Californians who qualify for the program are recommended to watch out in these coming days.

Note, however, that the GSS payments will continue to roll out through the year. Delivery dates will be based on the recipient's last three ZIP code digits. The Franchise Tax Board listed the following schedule:

000-044: October 6 to 27

045-220: October 18 to November 5

221-375: November 1 to 19

376-584: November 15 to December 3

585-719: November 29 to December 17

720-927: December 13 to 31

928-999: December 27 to January 11, 2022

President Joe Biden Pitches to Extend Child Tax Credit

For reference, the ongoing child tax credit program sends out $250 to $300 monthly payments to eligible individuals and their children. This is a temporary feature of the stimulus relief bill enacted last year. However, these payments are set to expire, with the last payment scheduled for December.

Many Democrats have called out for a more permanent distribution of these payments. According to Yahoo! Finance, Biden also showed his support for the extension.

Biden originally planned to expand the monthly payments until 2025. Nonetheless, his recent proposal only pitched a year extension. Biden met up with two groups of House and Senate Democrats to negotiate the extension.

Top House Democrat Representative Rose DeLauro of Connecticut said that "a one year extension is a very big mistake and a missed opportunity for the country. I will continue to press for a more enduring framework for children and families," per Yahoo! Finance.

At the time of writing, it is undetermined whether the proposal got approved or not. More updates might come out about the extended child tax credit later this year.



