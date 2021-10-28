iPhone SE Plus Leak Reveals 2022 Release Date; But There's a Major Disappointment

A shocking iPhone SE Plus leak will disappoint a lot of Apple fans. According to the leaker, the release date of the iPhone SE third generation got pushed to 2024. Instead, a new iPhone SE Plus model will be revealed in 2022, albeit with no major redesign.

For reference, the iPhone SE product line is the budget friendly alternative to Apple flagship smartphones. At first, many Apple fans thought "SE" meant "small" in size. However, according to AppleInsider, iPhone SE is a budget smartphone because the device reuses older designs of previously released models.

Despite the replica design, iPhone SE features updated specs similar to flagship devices. This gives it a lot of market appeal to customers. Fans who want to test the latest Apple iPhone features but couldn't afford the price usually consider buying this smartphone instead.

The last iPhone SE (second generation) was released in 2020. Although it might retain an A15 Bionic processor, experts expect a renewed iPhone SE (third generation) with an updated chipset and 5G capabilities coming soon.

At the time of writing, Apple has made no official confirmation for the iPhone SE (third generation).

iPhone SE Plus 2022 Leak: Release Date

To the shock of many Apple fans, reliable leaker Ross Young recently revealed that iPhone SE (third generation) got pushed to 2024. Moreover, the company is reportedly planning to release a 2022 model called iPhone SE Plus.

We now hear the next LCD iPhone will be introduced in 2022 and called the SE Plus with the same 4.7" LCD as the 8 along with 5G. We hear the iPhone SE3 with a 5.7" - 6.1" LCD is now pushed to 2024. https://t.co/9gxiAAk8Yi — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 25, 2021

While the delay is already a good cause for frustration, Young dropped another controversial leak. He said that iPhone SE Plus would reuse the 2017 iPhone 8 design, which was based off the 2014 iPhone 6 design. This means the smartphone would feature the usual 4.7-inch display and LCD panel.

Taking all of this into consideration, the only notable upgrade for the 2022 iPhone SE Plus is only its 5G connectivity. This created a lot of frustration among Apple fans. The incoming iPhone SE sparked a lot of questions, with fans wondering if the smaller design would properly support device battery life.

Also note, if the smartphone would really get released, it means that the design is a decade old by the time it launches.

now apple is redefining what “Plus” means to their products in the same lineup where the name has been used before for a completely different meaning…. so this “Plus” model is what the much older rumors about, which was thought to be a reused “8 Plus” chassis.. wtf apple.. — eggimage (@eggimage) October 26, 2021

Read Also: Fourth Stimulus Checks Update: $2000 Online Petition Grows, $600 Golden State Checks Delayed, New Mexico Payments Close

iPhone SE Plus Leak and Rumors

It is worth noting that according to Forbes, the report fittingly aligns with Ming-Chi Kuo's prediction. The iconic Apple analyst already guessed that 5G functionality will be a top priority for new iPhone 13 models. The rumored iPhone SE Plus would probably be no exception.

Overall, both the iPhone SE (third generation) and iPhone SE Plus rumors left its fans confused and frustrated.

As previously indicated, these are all leaks and rumors for the incoming iPhone device. Details are subject to change, so readers should take this information with a pinch of salt. Maybe more details for this mysterious and controversial iPhone would be released later this year.



Related Article: AirPods 3 Features Spotlight: How to Use Force Sensor to Play Music, Skip Songs, Answer Calls