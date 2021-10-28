'Multiversus' Rumor: Warner Bros' Super Smash-Inspired Game to Feature LeBron James?

Several rumors are spreading online regarding Warner Bros.' Super Smash-inspired game. The said game is reportedly called "Multiversus," and a recent leak claims that NBA superstar LeBron James will come to it as a DLC character.

LeBron James in the 'Multiversus' Rumored Arcade Game

According to Game Rant, "Multiversus" is a rumored fighting game by Warner Bros. inspired by the "Super Smash Bros." In the previous leaks, it was stated that the characters for this game will include the wizard Gandalf of "The Lord of the Rings," Shaggy of "Scooby-Doo," as well as Batman.

Recently, another leak reported the inclusion of James, with him being the first DLC character of the game.

To give much clarity of what is a DLC, Business Insider stated that DLC is the abbreviation for downloadable content. It refers to a video game feature that is not part of the main game, but can be downloaded separately. In addition, DLC can be costumes, extra items, stories, levels and more. Some game creator offers DLC for free, while other cost actual money depending on the game played.

On the other hand, Games Beat reporter Jeff Grub shared few details about "Multiversus," per Game Rant. He stated that there are several matters needed to finalize, and rumors about the upcoming game could still be changed before its proper announcement or release. However, Grubb is certain that the "Space Jam: A New Legacy" character LeBron James is the game's first DLC offering.

Since LeBron is a rumored DLC character, it is important to note that his character is merely an option to download. This only means that the Los Angeles Lakers star is not included in the main game.

In line with Grubb's announcement, Twitter user @Nibellion posted summarized information of what people should expect on the "Multiversus" game.

Grubb just dropped some new details on Warner Bros' upcoming platform fighter, Multiversus



- source: "it looks cheap"

- could be a free-to-play title

- future characters will be sold as DLC

- first DLC fighter could be Warner Bros' very own LeBron Jameshttps://t.co/cP1xwkuavR pic.twitter.com/QsHMegOSq3 — Nibel (@Nibellion) October 27, 2021

Keep in mind that Warner Bros. has not release any statement addressing these rumors yet, but for what it's worth, the LeBron James DLC could be something to look forward to in the "Multiversus" game.

Read Also: Adobe AI Tool Can Make Your Photos Move! Full Details of Project In-Between, How Does It Work?

Other 'Multiversus' Rumored Characters

Aside from the professional basketball player's inclusion, there are more rumored characters said to be part of the "Multiversus." Game Rant has shared a few Warner Bros. icons allegedly included in the fighting game, including the famous duo Tom and Jerry, as well as Harley Quinn, Superman and Wonder Woman.

The likes of Finn and Jake from "Adventure Time" are also said to join the characters, along with Bugs Bunny from "Looney Tunes" and Rick from "Rick and Morty."

Related Article: 'GTA 6' Release Date Leaks and Rumors: November Announcement Possible, But There's a Problem