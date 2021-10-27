'GTA 6' Release Date Leaks and Rumors: November Announcement Possible, But There's a Problem

The highly anticipated "GTA 6" might be coming soon! "Grand Theft Auto 6" rumors said that the game might reveal its first official trailer some time in November this year. This gives fans hope that it could be release earlier than expected.

After waiting for more than five years, many "Grand Theft Auto" fans anticipate leaks and rumors about its latest installment. Unfortunately, nothing official has ever been released about "GTA 6." Both Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, refuse to confirm the existence of "GTA 6."

However, this didn't stop fans from data-mining every piece of information they could find about "GTA 6." Several fans firmly believed the game was in development.

'GTA 6' Release Date Leaks and Rumors

Like many of the previous "GTA 6" leaks, the latest rumor was taken from online forums and unverifiable sources. Readers are warned to take this news with a pinch of salt. However, for those who are willing enough to believe it, this newly teased release date presents a strong argument for Rockstar's incoming schedules.

Express reported that "GTA 6" might officially reveal in November this year, which is less than a week away. This would be the first "GTA 6" teaser, which could confirm the game's existence. This reveal could be followed by a release date scheduled for 2023.

The schedule is based on Rockstar Games' tradition on previously launched games. Both its "GTA V" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" got announced two years before their releases.

A 2023 date sounds long, but it's a lot less short than the 2025 or never-going-to-happen "GTA 6" release date predictions. The argument also sounds possible, but only if Rockstar avoids running into problems with its other game launch dates.

'GTA 6' Rumors: Are They Real?

On the flip side, Express warned fans about two possible reasons why this leak date could be a lie. It seems unlikely for Rockstar Games to release "GTA 6" when it already has two other projects scheduled for the year.

The first project is the "GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition," which contains the three older games "GTA 3," "Vice City" and "San Andreas" remastered. The game was announced earlier this year and should be available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Rockstar Games might be preoccupied with its ongoing sales for the game.

The second project is "GTA V" for PS5 and Xbox Series X, which was promised to be launched in 2022.

Rockstar Games developers should be busy with the technical and graphical improvements of these two projects. This makes it hard to believe that they would have enough time to create, finish and deliver another big game like "GTA 6."

"GTA" fans might have to wait a bit longer for more updates on its latest installment. Keep in mind that leaks and rumors are highly unreliable, and accurate information could only be found in "Grand Theft Auto" official channels.



