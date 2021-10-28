'Squid Game' Scams Run Rampant: How to Avoid Getting Infected With Malware

Unfortunately for "Squid Game" fans, many cybercriminals have taken advantage of the popular Netflix show. They recently used it to create "Squid Game" scams and apps filled with malware. Both Windows and Android report issues about the "Squid Game" malware.

Just last week, over 200 "Squid Game" related apps got spotted on Google Play, and at least one of them contained the Joker malware. Since then, the malware reports continue to grow and recently include Trojans, adware, fake streams, and phishing offers related to the Netflix series.

'Squid Game' Scams Spotted on Google Play

One of the "Squid Game" themed Android Joker malware discovered was tweeted by ESET Android security researcher Lukas Stefanko. He called it a new variant that creates ad fraud and unwanted SMS subscription actions. The app containing the malware was a "Squid Game" wallpaper.

In a report from Tom's Guide, Antivirus firm Kaspersky also found "several dozen different malicious files on the web with names mentioning Squid Game." Its researcher said that "Squid Game" was an effective lure for the public, so cybercriminals grew confident of this strategy.

Kaspersky explained that after infecting a device, the malware would secretly open browser tabs or SMS messages that contain new links to download itself, possibly to spread infection.

Note, however, that the danger extends even outside Google Play Store. Kaspersky also discovered a fake "Squid Game" online store issuing fraudulent orders for Halloween costumes. Kaspersky said, "when shopping on such sites, users risk not receiving the merchandise and losing their money."

In any of these scams, cybercriminals target to steal the victim's identity information. Cybercriminals will use the "Squid Game" app or website to ask for personal data like full name, email address, residential address, and card details.

How to Avoid Getting Infected With 'Squid Game' Malware

Fortunately, there are ways to avoid being infected by "Squid Game" scams or malware. The most obvious suggestion is to stop downloads or installions on anything related to the pirated product. This warning applies to both Windows PC and Android devices.

Several malicious files are hidden on "Squid Game" wallpapers, themes, games, animated clips, pirated episodes and other related apps. Users should be extremely careful about these types of internet content.

Keep in mind that the only official outlet for "Squid Game" is Netflix. Anything outside Netflix is created by third-party developers. For those who really want to download a "Squid Game" app, avoid unofficial app stores and stick to secure sources like Google Play Store.

Users can also try downloading some of the best Android antivirus apps. This article listed up some of the best choices available:

Bitdefender Mobile Security

Kaspersky Mobile Antivirus

Norton Mobile Security

McAfee Mobile Security

Avast Mobile Security



