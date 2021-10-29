Apple iOS 15.1 SharePlay Update: What Happens If You're on Snapchat While Screen Sharing?

Apple has recently released the iOS 15.1 update. It offers several features that might help iPhone users move along with their everyday life, including SharePlay. However, Snapchat users should be careful using the said new feature.

What Happens If Users Share Screen While on Snapchat?

A TikTok video answered the most asked question about how the SharePlay feature functions while using the Snapchat app. The well-known video content creator @frankmcshan confirmed that Snapchat sends a notification if iPhone users are screen sharing while doing some snaps.

As of writing, the said video accumulated more than 1 million views, about 160,000 likes and about 2,500 video comments.

For background information, Tech Terms defined Snapchat as a mobile service app that shares a series of videos, photos as well as messages between other people who uses the platform. If users have viewed the sent Snapchat, the media will be deleted automatically. Through this, Snapchat is known for providing the ideal service for sharing messages and media without storing them on mobile devices.

SharePlay Update and its Use

For those wondering how SharePlay functions, this feature helps literally "share" experiences with family and friends in FaceTime, per Apple Support. Aside from this, the newly added app also synchronizes content that the other iPhone user has. This feature is available on Apple Music, Fitness Plus, Apple TV app, and other supported App Store apps.

Here are its other functions:

SharePlay also has shared control buttons which enables iPhone users to fast forward, pause, play or rewind any contents they want.

In relation to the FaceTime call, screen sharing allows iPhone users to browse the web, look at photos and even help each other out.

Through the smart volume, it decreases the audio of a movie, song or TV show when the other user speaks.

With regards to the use of SharePlay in Apple TV, it allows users to watch the shared video on the TV screen without ending the FaceTime call.

How to Start a Facetime Watch Party Using Shareplay update?

Theaters have been closed since the pandemic. However, iPhone users can still enjoy watching movies through the SharePlay update, per Pocket-Lint. Keep in mind that this feature only works for an Apple device that has the iOS 15.1 software update.

Launch the new FaceTime app on the Apple device. After launching the FaceTime app, two options will prompt such as "Create a link" or "New FaceTime." In the prompted options, users must choose "Create a link." Right after tapping the "Create a link" option, the created link will appear and users must tap the "i" button located on the "FaceTime link" under the upcoming section. Once the "i" button is tapped, choose the "Share link" option located in the menu. By doing this, users must pick a method to share the FaceTime call link such as email, Messenger, text message, WhatsApp and more.

