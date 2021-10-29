Want to Upgrade Your Phone for the Holidays? 5 Best 5G Smartphones Under $500

Nowadays, you don't have to spend more than $500 on a good phone.

Premium smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Apple's iPhone 13 Pro, include the most advanced technology available. They offer excellent performance and a comprehensive collection of features, but they also come with hefty price tags.

However, many of us don't want the quickest processor or the greatest camera available, and some of those specifications may appear excessive.

As stated by ZDNet, on a more limited budget, it's now simple to look for a phone, from brand-new inexpensive handsets to reduced previous-generation versions.

Budget phones, despite their low prices, can be sophisticated, with features such as large internal storage, excellent multi-lens cameras, quick CPUs, a fingerprint scanner, and even 5G.

If you're willing to get an unlocked phone, your options expand even further.

Best 5G Phones In A Budget

Google Pixel 5A 5G

The Google Pixel 5A is Google's latest budget 5G phone, with a good combination of specs all around in a small size.

Its huge screen and water resistance ensure it can handle all of your daily tasks, and its 5G speeds mean you won't have to wait for your Netflix episodes to buffer while waiting for the bus.

The smartphone is priced at $449 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung has a more budget-friendly A-series line of phones in addition to their major Galaxy S21 phones.

The Galaxy A52 5G, which has four cameras, including a selfie camera, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and expandable memory, was released this year.

Samsung marketed this Android phone in a variety of vibrant hues, but in the United States, it's more likely to be found in black.

The phone is priced at $500 on Amazon.

OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 smartphone stunned the industry with a strong set of specs, a good screen, and a stylish design. Even better, this Android phone supports 5G data speeds, and its inexpensive launch price has dropped even further, to roughly $400 online, giving it an excellent overall value.

On Amazon, the phone is listed for $394.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

With the debut of the $300 Nord N10 5G, OnePlus is expanding its more affordable Nord family of phones. It lacks wireless charging and an in-screen fingerprint scanner, but it does include a 90Hz display, a headphone port, and 5G connectivity, as do higher-end OnePlus phones.

Amazon has it for $299.

Furthermore, the dark blue, glossy design of the N10 5G appears sleek and smooth. From distance, it does not appear to be a low-cost phone.

It's heavier and thicker than any of OnePlus' previous phones, and its bezels, particularly the bottom chin bezel, are bigger.

Motorola Moto G Power

The Moto G Power is one of the more recent additions to Motorola's G budget phone lineup. It follows in the footsteps of last year's Moto G7 Power, offering a low pricing and a large battery.

The Moto G Power's 5,000mAh battery lasted an astounding four days without needing to be recharged.

The Android phone features a 6.4-inch display, three rear cameras, one of which is a macro lens, and expandable memory. For the $180 asking price, it's a steal.



