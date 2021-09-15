iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: Should You Upgrade to New Apple Phone or Not?

Apple finally debuted its new iPhone 13 and fans are excited. It comes as no surprise that demand is quite high for the newest smartphone.

While the trend is to always have the latest iPhone, is it really important to get the latest phone features? If you're going to get a phone upgrade, does it really need to be the iPhone 13?

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12

Apple's newest release is not all that exciting to look at, but it is actually what is on the inside that counts. The iPhone 13 line introduced some enhancements: slightly bigger screens, faster speeds, and better cameras, per New York Times, but nothing groundbreaking per se.

The only aesthetical difference, really, would be the larger screen and smaller notch--perhaps the layout of the rear cameras--but in the end, it looks incredibly similar to the iPhone 12. Both are assumed to be fitted with the ceramic shield display, which makes it harder than most metals and it means that it will stand daily wear and tear with no problem.

Performance-wise, the iPhone 13 now has a brighter screen and longer battery life. The iPhone 12 houses the A14 Bionic chip whereas the iPhone 13 has the new A15 Bionic processor, said The Next Web. The A14 chip is already very powerful, as it is already one of the top-performing chips in the market, even beating the Snapdragon 888 fitted in powerful Android smartphones.

This difference in the processor, as well as other new software updates with it, is what Apple is showcasing in the spotlight more. One of the more prominent upgrades offered by the iPhone 13 is the Cinematic mode for the native camera app.

Smartphone photography and filmmaking have gone leaps and bounds in the past few years as technology and hardware made it possible to shoot quality footage in such a small, handheld device.

Cinematic mode isn't anything groundbreaking exactly, it works similar to how portrait mode does for photos but it does offer an interesting depth of field. In filmmaking, an effect like this is subtle and sometimes will be overlooked by regular eyes and they wonder how come their home videos don't have the same effect as those of movies.

Obviously, this feature is only really interesting for people who do mobile photography and videography.

Again, everything else looks very similar to the iPhone 12, making the decision between the two purely up to what kind of lifestyle you live and how the new feature of the iPhone 13 can be utilized to its best capacity.

Apple's iPhone 13 event in under 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/gceBvtXA5K — Engadget (@engadget) September 15, 2021

Should You Upgrade to the iPhone 13?

A phone upgrade is usually necessary if your iPhone is an old and outdated model, especially if the units are no longer supported by iOS updates.

With that being said, it does not really make sense for a user with an iPhone 11, and especially an iPhone 12, to consider making the upgrade if you are perfectly satisfied with the current phone. See the new upgrades and discern if these are features you will greatly utilize in your day-to-day activities realistically.

According to Bloomberg, more iPhone users are now holding on to their smartphones for longer periods.

As Apple continues to debut new iPhones every year, there's only so much "innovating" that can happen when you've already created a rather impressive piece of technology. There are only so many new features you can include in a phone that will actually be beneficial to the user.

The iPhone 13 starts at $699 while the iPhone 12's price is $599. Budget is also a very important factor to consider. Check with your service provider if you are eligible for an upgrade with your phone plan. You can also check in to see if there are any trade-in specials to offset the cost of a new phone.

At the end of the day, the best phone is the phone you can use, which means an iPhone that you can enjoy and truly get your money's worth. If the iPhone 13's new bells and whistles aren't things you actually use, then it's best to save a hundred dollars and choose the iPhone 12 instead.

