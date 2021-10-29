Blockbuster Movie ‘Dune’ Is Getting A Part 2! What We Know So Far

Legendary and Warner Bros. revealed this week that "Dune: Part Two" is officially in development, following a chart-topping opening weekend for filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's new "Dune film.

The movie now has the highest-grossing opening weekend for any film that simultaneously aired in cinemas and on HBO Max.

Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

'Dune' Movie Part 2

Rumors have been circulating the news that the sequel will be released in October 2023, with director Denis Villeneuve returning at the helm.

Actors Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgrd, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem are all expected to reprise their roles in "Dune," but no formal casting announcement has been made yet.

The film starts with a "Dune: Part One" title card and very blatantly sets up a sequel by suddenly ending just as Paul joins up with the nomadic Freman warriors, which also happens to be the rough midpoint of the book version of Dune.

According to Christian Holub of EW!, "Dune", "Dune Messiah", "Children of Dune", "God Emperor of Dune", "Heretics of Dune", and "Chapterhouse: Dune" are the six "Dune" books written by Frank Herbert.

Since then, his son Brian Herbert has collaborated with co-writer Kevin J. Anderson on a series of prequels, sequels, and spin-offs set in the "Dune" universe.

Although not all of that material begs to be adapted, Denis Villeneuve, the director of the most recent film, publicly stated earlier this year that he wants to make a minimum of three "Dune" movies.

'Dune' in Warner Brothers

"Dune" premiered on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time.

Warner Bros. has already stated that all of its future films would be released in theaters, and a major sci-fi blockbuster like the "Dune" sequel is unlikely to be an exception.

As reported by The Verge, Warner Bros. has already revealed plans for a "Dune: The Sisterhood" prequel series on HBO, which will focus on the formidable order of women known as the Bene Gesserit, who manage galactic affairs and wield strange powers.

There's no word yet on a release date, or even basic details like casting.

However, Diane Ademu-John was recently hired as the series' writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

Furthermore, fans will have to wait a little longer to see the second half of the novel on the big screen, "Dune: Part Two."

The final title for the sequel also hasn't been decided yet.

The "Dune" movie is set to begin filming soon, and isn't anticipated to arrive in theaters until October 2023 at the earliest.

'Dune' Collaborations

According to Gamer Revolution, the "Dune" movie appears to be the latest pop cultural titan to meet paths with "Fortnite."

Fans of the game will soon be able to celebrate the next sci-fi epic with a range of in-game cosmetics with the recent collaboration.

There are "Fortnite" skins for Paul Atreides who is played by Timothy Chalamet, and Chani who is played by Zendaya, as well as various matching accessories to complete their outfits.

However, despite the fact that Epic Games has yet to reveal the "Fortnite" x Dune cooperation, @iFireMonkey leaks for the game are consistently accurate.

While I was asleep (6 hours ago) the DUNE set had been decrypted. pic.twitter.com/w2TGXosXOX — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) October 18, 2021

Directly from the "Fortnite" game files, the data miner was able to decrypt a range of "Dune" objects as well as their in-game descriptions.

