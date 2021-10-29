How Much Did It Cost Apple to Build iPhone 13? Pro Max OLED Display Costs $105 Alone!

For those wondering why the newly released iPhone 13 is too expensive, a study has unveiled that the OLED display of the Apple device already costs more than $100 alone. Aside from this component, there are also expensive parts of the device that explain why it takes a fortune to buy.

iPhone 13 Lineup Overview

Last month, the tech giant has introduced the new iPhone 13 lineup, composed of iPhone 13 and 13 Minis, 13 Pro and Pro Max. Several users stated that these iPhones cost a lot of money, but the experience is all worth it.

For background information on the specifications of the new Apple device lineups, Tom's Guide shared in detail the specs that each has.

In terms of their storage capacity, every iPhone 13 contains 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, but the Pro and Pro Max versions offer a larger capacity of up to 1TB. Meanwhile, the screen size of each device varies for each variant. The iPhone 13 Mini has the smallest screen size of 5.4-inch, both 13 and 13 Pro offers a 6.1-inch screen, while the 13 Pro Max has the biggest screen size at 6.7 inches.

The adaptive refresh rate of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as its Pro version, extends up to 120Hz. Through this, users can have a smooth-scrolling experience. While for their chipset, all iPhone 13 products are equipped with an A15 Bionic chip.

Given the stated details of the specs above, this only means that Apple has its reason why iPhone 13 costs too much.

iPhone 13 Costs: Pro Max OLED Display Is $105 Alone!

According to Gizmochina, the Cupertino-based tech company is sacrificing its earnings to produce a good-quality device that will be offered more for less. This only means that Apple is offering a huge number of iPhones to be sold for a lesser price.

Nikkei Asia and Financial Times, in partnership with the teardown specialist Fomalhaut Techno Solutions, conducted a study disclosing that the iPhone 13 has a cost-to-retail price ratio for its components of roughly 37 percent, per iMore. With this information, it is worth noting that Apple has been doing their best to improve performance and defeat its rivals available in the market.

"The total price of components was 2.5 times higher than 10 years ago, exceeding the 60% increase in the device's retail price. The price of the camera shot up tenfold, while its semiconductors have tripled in price. The phone's use of recycled materials has also increased, highlighting Apple's focus on environmental concerns," Nikkei expounded.

For more clarity of the stated components, the study found out that the iPhone 13 Pro Max OLED Display costs $105 alone, which is the most expensive component that the device contains, per Gizmochina. The camera module of the device costs $77, which is the second costliest component. The Apple A15 Bionic chip is worth around $45.

Overall, the production of the 256GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is around $438, or about 36.5 percent of the retail price of the device.

