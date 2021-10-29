Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition Slow Progress, $600 California Payments Schedule, Medicare Expansion

As the month ends, many Americans continue to look for their fourth stimulus check. Three ongoing proposals made some progress in these past few days and could potentially credit a few hundred dollars when approved.

New updates for the $2000 online petition, $600 Golden State Stimulus check, and Medicare expansion are now available.

The federal government saw a lot of activities and programsto reshape America's safety net. However, regardless of its potential, only the approved bills can officially support the Americans and send the proposed financial support.

Fourth Stimulus Check: $2000 Online Petition Slow Progress

Just as it was nearing completion, the online petition for monthly stimulus checks slowed on its progress. At the time of writing, it had already reached 2,940,564 out of its 3 million goal.

Stephanie Bonin's online petition proposes $2000 monthly payments for every American for the duration of the pandemic. She called to the U.S. House of Representatives and emphasized that many working families suffered catastrophic losses. Since the pandemic has no visible end, she proposed that the government should provide reliable and consistent aid for affected families.

Bonin said, "we need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won't be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy."

Read Also: Fourth Stimulus Checks Update: $2000 Online Petition Grows, $600 Golden State Checks Delayed, New Mexico Payments Close

$600 California Payments Schedule

According to AS, approximately half of the 9 million Californians eligible for Golden State stimulus checks already received their payments. Recipients who got their money early primarily received it through direct deposit. For those who have not yet received theirs, they might have to wait for the paper mail, which will be delivered starting this month until January 2022.

Delivery dates depend on the last three ZIP code digits on the recipient's address.

According to the California Tax Franchise Board, the mailing timeframes are:

ZIP code 001-065: 10/04/2021 through 10/22/2021

ZIP code 066-221: 10/18/2021 through 11/05/2021

ZIP code 222-302: 11/1/2021 through 11/19/2021

ZIP code 303-543: 11/15/2021 through 12/03/2021

ZIP code 544-709: 11/29/2021 through 12/17/2021

ZIP code 710-998: 12/13/2021 through 12/31/2021

Is the Medicare Expansion Approved?

The talk for expanding Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision is controversial among lawmakers. Unfortunately, they have yet to reach their conclusion at the time of writing.

According to AS, Centrist Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said Medicare programs needed to stabilize before expanding. Progressive members disagreed.

In the House, Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal tweeted it was time for "FULL coverage."

Medicare should cover your eyes, ears, and teeth. It’s that simple.



It’s time to finally expand Medicare and guarantee seniors FULL coverage. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) October 26, 2021

Chair of the Senate Budget Committee Senator Bernie Sanders contradicted, saying that the program Americans want is "not coming out."

The expansion of Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision is one of the most popular and important provisions in the entire reconciliation bill. It’s what the American people want. It’s not coming out. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 24, 2021

Many still remain hopeful it will get approved. After all, the Medicare expansion is an important part of the Build Back Better program.

The expansion of Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision is supported by 84% of the public and is one of the most important provisions in Build Back Better. It's what the American people want and, after waiting over 50 years, what they are going to get. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 24, 2021



Related Article: Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New $1100 California Payments Coming Soon, Child Tax Credit Extension Facing Issues