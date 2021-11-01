Lego Super Mario Brings Luigi Mansion Sets with Ghosts, Rotating Hallways: Release Date, Price, Fun Features!

In celebration of the Halloween season, Lego will be adding three new sets that are based on the Luigi Mansion series. The said new set includes the basic Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set and more.

Unfortunately, the Luigi Mansion set will not be available this 2021.

Lego Super Mario: Luigi Mansion Set Overview

For background information, the initial Lego Super Mario sets were introduced in 2020, per PC Mag. Since it was a success, the Nintendo-owned series expanded the lineup in January. The said expansion released six additional products.

In relation to this expansion, Nintendo recently announced on Twitter that the Luigi Mansion set will be added to the lineup.

Add some frightful fun to your #LEGOSuperMario experience with these new Luigi’s Mansion sets! All three ghostly sets arrive 1/1/22! pic.twitter.com/xKAQmedLDM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 31, 2021

After surprising the internet with the additional sets, several Lego Super Mario fans expressed their excitement with this revelation.

Someone pinch me, I must be dreaming! Oh, I'm not dreaming. — Sylv🐇#SocialDistance (@Sylv45256064) October 31, 2021

I can’t wait to add to my collection! It’s looks awesome! And who’s going trick or treating tonight for Halloween? I’m not I’m just handing out candy :) — Bigluigifan (@RileyDawson702) October 31, 2021

Luigi Mansion Set Fun Features

According to the official statement of the brick builder company, Lego fans will be introduced to new features that encourage creative play. Some of the new characters that are part of the Luigi Mansion set include Polterpup, Bogmire, King Boo, Toad, Boo and many more.

"Use a Lego Luigi or Lego Mario interactive figure from one of the Starter Courses to bring to life these new challenges that await, and brace for ghostly adventures that feature new immersive sounds and music, which is sure to add extra fun and interactivity," Lego furthered on the press release.

Basic Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set

The Poltergust Expansion and Lego Super Mario Luigi Mansion Lab Set includes a poltergust as well as a standard nozzle or the Strobulb accessory.

To catch the Gold Ghost and collect a coin reward from the machine in the lab, Lego fans must press the button to activate the Poltergust.

Entryway Expansion Set

In the Luigi Mansion set, Lego fans must explore the Entryway Expansion set. To accomplish the task in the frightful mansion, players should also have a creative way to conquer Bogmire, and search for the golden bone for Polterpup.

Haunt-and-Seek Expansion Set

Through the Lego Super Mario Luigi Mansion Haunt-and-Seek Expansion set, players can build a gem-hunting, ghost-battling level with rotating hallways. In addition to this, they will also discover several hidden gems scattered throughout the set.

Through the three new sets, builders can connect and build their own Lego Luigi Mansion together with other Lego Super Mario sets and characters. Since each collection includes unique challenges, players will be able to immerse themselves in the brick-building game.

Luigi Mansion Set Price and Release Date

In terms of the price offered, Lego has released the full product listing and pricing.

Starter Course: Both Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course and with Luigi Starter Course are offered at $60 each.

Luigi Mansion Expansion Sets: The Lab and Poltergust Expansion set are worth $30, while the Entryway Expansion set price is $40. Meanwhile, the Haunt-and-Seek Expansion set is worth $80.

Even though the Luigi Mansion set is a Halloween-inspired collection, these will be released on January 1, 2022.

