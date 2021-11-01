'GTA 6' Release Date, Leaks: New Rumor Backs South America Location Talks, Major Upgrades

The latest "GTA 6" leak hints that the game will have an international setting. It comes in the form of the official Rockstar Games job listing, which reignites the speculations that the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto" title will be set in South America.

Fans of "GTA 6" have discussed many leaks related to the game in these last few years. One consistent theory was the idea that "GTA 6" will be set on Vice City, which takes place in Miami. However, as an upgrade from the previous installments, fans have speculated the game to include new locations.

Rockstar Games: Now Hiring Photogrammetry Artist

Rockstar Games opened this job listing on their official website. However, the job opening is limited to Toronto, Canada. The full-time permanent position includes office work on the game development studio in Oakville.

The game publisher emphasized that they are "looking for an experienced and passionate Photogrammetry Artist to join the team to help develop and support our titles." Some of the duties and responsibilities for the job is to "produce high quality scans with detailed meshes and excellent texture qualities."

For interested applicants, qualifications are:

Relevant experience in the photogrammetry field.

Experience with one or more photogrammetry programs.

A demo reel and an online portfolio demonstrating exceptional skills photographing, processing, and finishing scans from various disciplines.

Photography experience - a full understanding of cameras and lighting.

Experience with Python 2.x/ 3.x, standalone or within the context of a relevant content creation package.

Flexibility to travel and have a driver's license.

Strong communication, self-management, and organizational skills.

To apply for the position, applicants have to submit a resume and cover letter on the website.

'GTA 6' Rumors: International Location

Previous rumors led fans to believe that "GTA 6" would feature Vice City and South America, particularly Colombia or Brazil or both. With that said, the said job listing boosted theories that the game would indeed have an international location.

However, Comicbook clarified that since the position is based in Canada, the said "international" location that needs to be scanned could simply pertain to the U.S. itself and not outside its territories.

'GTA 6' Release Date and Other Details

Fans pointed out that the job description also included a photogrammetry artist who will "discuss and plan possible scan locations with Art Team, both local and international." This pretty much sealed the deal for fans, thinking "GTA 6" will definitely feature international locations in-game.

Sources from Play Crazy Game also teased that "GTA 6" might have a strong multiplayer component, similar to the running "GTA Online." The incoming game might also feature multiple protagonists, one of them being a woman who specializes in technology and hacking.

Keep in mind that at the time of writing, Rockstar Games has never officially released any information about "GTA 6." The company never even confirmed about the game's existence, so all these news and rumors are heavy speculations. Take this latest leak with a pinch of salt and some level of skepticism.



