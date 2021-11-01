2023 Ford Ranger Reveal Date Confirmed: Engine, Power and More Rumored Specs

Ford Motor Company is set to reveal the next-generation Ranger pick-up truck, starting in Europe and Australia on November 24 at 3:00 am EST, and the U.S. shortly after.

Pieced together using an upgraded version of the T6 body-on-frame platform, the new Ranger is expected to be the best-ever iteration of the mid-sized pick-up line, Autoevolution stressed in a report. The T6 platform offers a bigger footprint that would support hybrid technology. The global version of the truck is expected to differ slightly to the intended U.S. version, which will be marketed as the 2023 Ford Ranger.

According to a Car and Driver report, the U.S. rollout would not take too long to happen after the global announcement. It will prominently sink in between the Maverick and F-150 truck lineups that will come with a high-performance Ranger Raptor model as well.

2023 Ford Ranger Rumored Design, Crew-Cab, Extended Model Configurations

As Raptor fans noticed on teasers and spy photos, the 2023 Ford Ranger will carry similar measurements as the current model, showing a grille that is apparently a combination of those found in the Maverick and the F-150. The pick-up will also come in both extended and crew-cab configurations.

In these teasers, the truck has been spotted to offer a roll bar in the vehicle's bed to mount such accessories as lights.

The U.S. version of the 2023 Ranger would have the same turbocharged 2.3-liter, four-cylinder powertrain as the existing model. This engine produces 270 hp and 310 pound-feet of torque. The engine should allow the truck to tow up to 7,500 pounds, with a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rating of 23 miles per gallon combined.

The Ranger Raptor, on the other hand, may run on a more formidable turbocharged V-6 engine.

Ford indicated that the new Ranger will be a purely global offering, set for launch in more than 180 markets worldwide. Depending on the market, the Ranger will feature a specific variety of engines and models, including a diesel version for the Europe market and a plug-in hybrid.

2023 Ford Ranger Powertrain Specs for US, North America Variants

In the U.S. and North America, Ford is expected to launch the pick-up with a 300 hp 2.3 Ecoboost four-cylinder mill and a 330 hp 2.7-liter Ecoboost V6. The 2023 Ranger Raptor would also carry a 3.0-liter Ecoboost V6, producing about 400 hp.

Ford is set to release more information, such as pricing and other equipment, on the 2023 Raptor in the coming week as the global release date nears.

The current Ranger was rolled out in the U.S. as a 2019 model, but it has been on sale way before that year. As such, the need for a next-generation version of the pickup has been a priority for the automaker, especially since the demand and consumer interest for an enhanced iteration have really grown greatly over the years.

