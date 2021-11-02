Packers Star Aaron Rodgers Giving Away $1 Million in Bitcoin: How to Join Cash App Promo

Green Bay Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in partnership with Cash App, will be giving away $1 million in Bitcoin. However, interested participants of the giveaway campaign must follow a list of official rules from Cash App.

Packers Star Aaron Rodgers Bitcoin Giveaway

Rodgers posted a video on Twitter with a caption stating that he believes in Bitcoin. In relation to that, the Packers signal-caller--dressed in a John Wick Halloween costume--decided to give away Bitcoin worth $1 million to his fans.

I believe in Bitcoin & the future is bright. That's why I’m teaming up with Cash App to take a portion of my salary in bitcoin today.



To make Bitcoin more accessible to my fans I’m giving out a total of $1M in btc now too. Drop your $cashtag w/ #PaidInBitcoin & follow @CashApp pic.twitter.com/mstV7eal04 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 1, 2021

As of writing, the posted video has about 51,000 likes and almost 9,000 retweets.

For those who are not familiar with Cash App, Business Insider stated that this app allows direct peer-to-peer payment through mobile devices. Users of the said app can also have an optional Visa debit card that allows them to withdraw cash from an ATM or use funds from their Cash App.

Moreover, the money transferring app has expanded its functionality, per Investopedia. The said expansion includes receiving direct deposit payments and automated clearing house (ACH) payments. Most importantly, Cash App has also extended its service to trade stocks as well as purchase Bitcoin cryptocurrency.

With this expansion, Cash App will be facilitating and partnering with the reigning NFL MVP's Bitcoin giveaway.

In addition, Rodgers' giveaway is a week-long $1 million Bitcoin campaign. It began Monday, November 1, and will run until November 8, per Cnet.

Read Also: Insane iPhone 14 Design Concept Proposes Sliding Screen [VIDEO]

How to Join the $1 Million Bitcoin Giveaway Cash App Promo

According to Cash App, the giveaway is not sponsored nor endorsed by any social media app. However, Twitter, Instagram and Cash App accounts are part of the giveaway. Aside from the stated accounts, internet connection is also part of the requirement.

Apart from these, only the legal residents of the 50 states in the US and District of Columbia who are at least 18 years old can participate in the Bitcoin promotion. They must also have an eligible Cash App account. This only means that account owners must have already accomplished the identity verification steps and agreed to the app's Virtual Currency Terms of Service.

For those giveaway participants that do not have a Twitter account, they should sign up to this link and complete all the processes. While for those who do not have an Instagram account, participants must head to this link. Meanwhile, Cash App should be downloaded on the device. In case of error, they should proceed to this link to know more. Once the three accounts are created, eligible individuals must reply to the Twitter or Instagram post of Aaron Rodgers promoting the Bitcoin giveaway. To secure the giveaway entry, the response must include both the hashtag #PaidInBitcoin and their cashtag.

Keep in mind that the sponsor may disqualify the entries if the hashtag includes offensive, inappropriate or other derogatory language or information.

Moreover, prize winners will be chosen randomly, and the chance of winning depends on the total of eligible entries received by the Cash App.

A total of 50,000 people will receive a prize of the equivalent of $20 in Bitcoin at the virtual currency or US dollars. The total approximate retail value ("ARV") of all prizes is $1,000,000 USD.

Related Article: Biggest Cryptocurrencies Drop, Shiba Inu Bulls: Paris Bistro Accepting This New Meme Coin