Hide My Email on Android: 3 Ways to Protect Your Email Address to Avoid Spammers

For those Android users who are tired of receiving spam emails, there are several ways available online to hide email addresses and avoid spammers--similar to the iPhone iOS 15 Hide My Email feature.

As How to iSolve mentioned, Apple has the Hide my Email feature for Mac and iPhone users. Since the said release of the feature, Android users want to enjoy the same benefits. Unfortunately, there is no built-in functionality to hide email addresses on Android phones.

Luckily, there are still ways to get the same feature on other tools and apps, such as the Firefox Relay, SimpleLogin and AddyManager App.

Hide My Email Android Apps

3. Firefox Relay

Firefox Relay has similarities with Apple's Hide My Email. In this feature, users can create up to five IDs for free. When users sign up and create aliases, emails received from the aliases will be directly sent to the personal email address without typing the email ID on different platforms.

Unfortunately, Firefox Relay does not provide the reply feature.

Moreover, Firefox users can simply install the Firefox Relay extension and generate random IDs. Aside from this website, users can also use Microsoft Edge, Safari, Google Chrome, or other browsers to have this feature.

Head to the Firefox Relay website. From the website, click the "Sign up" button located at the top-right corner of the browser beside the "Sign in" option. Users must use their personal email ID to sign up on Firefox Relay. Meanwhile, Firefox users must head to this add-on link to install the extension and create an account from the downloaded add-on. After signing up, a verification code will be sent to the provided email address. Once received, users must copy the code then paste it on the Firefox Relay website to complete the process. Right after completing the process, they should open another browser and log in to the Firefox Relay dashboard. Lastly, locate the "Generate new alias" from the dashboard. By doing this, users will allow Firefox to create a special email address to use when filling-up forms.

Keep in mind that users can also disable or remove the alias to stop receiving unimportant emails to their personal email addresses. To do so, head to "Firefox Relay Dashboard" then delete the alias.

2. SimpleLogin

If Firefox offers up to five aliases, SimpleLogin users can create up to 15 codenames to use. This Hide my Email-like website is an open-source online service that offers premium and free plans, though, the free plan is enough for a person's needs.

SimpleLogin also allows users to build custom email addresses in addition to the option of generating random email addresses.

Go to the SimpleLogin website, then sign up for the desired email ID to use. Same with the Firefox Relay, users must verify their email address by typing in the code sent on the entered email. Once verified, Safari users must head to this link to install the extension, while Microsoft Edge and Chrome users must click this link. After installation, users must close the browser and head to SimpleLogin's page to log in. Lastly, click the "Random alias" button, then save the given codename.

1. AddyManager App

AddyManager is the same as SimpleLogin, but it only provides 10MB of monthly bandwidths.

Head to the AddyManager website. Same with Firefox and SimpleLogin, users must register using their email ID. Once registered, tap on the "Settings" option located in the upper-right corner of the screen then look for the "API" section. Thereafter, scroll down to "Generate new token," which users can rename the given token. Lastly, install the app on the Android phone then sign in using the token.

