'GTA 6' Leak Is Bad News for Fans: Game Development Called 'Chaotic' After Multiple Reboots!

Recently, a reliable leaker dropped a bombshell about "Grand Theft Auto 6" and called it "the most chaotic project" in Rockstar Games. "GTA 6" was apparently rebooted multiple times and is currently nowhere near completion.

Arguably, "Grand Theft Auto" is one of the bestselling game series in gaming history. Its last release, "GTA 5," is over a decade old but is still one of the highest played games in the market. Because of this, many gamers anticipate the latest installment called "GTA 6."

However, keep in mind that Rockstar Games has never even confirmed the "GTA 6" existence in this decade-long wait. While many believe it to be in development, no official update for the game has been announced. A Rockstar leaker recently explained why this is happening.

'GTA 6' Development Update: Multiple Reboot Problems

Rockstar Mag reporter, Chris Klippel, explained about the game development in a French YouTube video. Sources from GamesRadar+ translated excerpts from the clip.



Klippel said the game was "just a big mess really. I can tell you it has been confirmed to me - and I can't go into details - to date it is Rockstar's most chaotic project since its creation." He emphasized that the difficulties suffered on "GTA 4" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" was a lot more manageable than "GTA 6."

The game reportedly went through multiple reboots, particularly with its scenario level. This means features like the game's narrative, settings, map, and characters undergo through constant change. These reboots apparently happened "several times since 2014." The large-scale changes also make it hard for Rockstar Games or leakers to reveal any accurate information about the title.

Another big issue linked to the game's development, or lack thereof, was the departure of Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser last year. "GTA 6" was restarted again after the event.

Rockstar Games Is Stuck in Development Mess

Aside from "GTA 6," GameRant pointed out that Rockstar Games had been busy with many of its other projects.

One of this is the "Grand Theft Auto Trilogy," a remaster which got released earlier this year. As indicated in its name, the trilogy remastered three previously released games in the series.

A second project is the "Red Dead Redemption" remaster. Fans already speculate it would get more than just a resolution increase, but also a significant upgrade that could incorporate new graphical assets in the classical game.

If Rockstar Games is preoccupied with these two, it would explain why the company has no time to develop the massive "GTA 6" world. Some rumors already speculate that the game might be released as late as 2025.

As previously mentioned, Rockstar Games gave no official update on the topic. All of these updates are pure leaks and speculations, so readers should take it in with a pinch of salt. Fans might have to wait for a bit longer for more updates on the "GTA 6" game.

