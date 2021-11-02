Axie Infinity Breeding Guide: Four Things to Do to Get a Strong Axie

Breeding two Axies can create new offspring.

Axies, like real-life pets, can be bred to produce new progeny. These progeny can be used to fight, spawn new offspring, or sell on the Axie marketplace.

Breeding requires various resource requirements in order to regulate the Axie population.

Axie Infinity Breeding

Each Axie can only be bred seven times.

But to breed one, you would need Smooth Love Potions and Breeds, and both cost 1 AXS.

Furthermore, please keep in mind that breeds require a gas price, which varies depending on how much the Ethereum network is used.

Smooth Love potions can be obtained through playing the game in both the PvE Adventure and PvP Arena modes. You can sync them to your wallet once you've earned them.

When breeding Axies, it's important to note that siblings are not allowed to breed together, and parents are not allowed to breed with their children.

The cost of breeding two Axies will be determined by the total number of breeds in both parents. Origin and MEO Axies do not require Love Potions to breed, although they are still limited to seven breeds each.

The cheapest Virgin Axie (0 breeds) costs around.01 ETH as of January 8th, which is 5x the breeding cost. This indicates that there is a clear way to earn in Axie Infinity with some time and effort.

Here are other things you should remember:

Smooth Love Potions are also available for trading on Uniswap, a decentralized exchange.

You can purchase and sell SLP on the Uniswap Decentralized Exchange.

You can sell your potions right away if you don't want to use them to breed.

Axie Infinity Breeding Genetics

According to Axie Infinity, each Axie is made up of six bodily parts and a body shape.

An Axie has three genes for each component. There are three types of recessive genes: dominant (D), recessive (R1), and minor recessive (R2) (R2).

The dominant gene decides which bodily portion of the Axie is physically present. Each gene has the potential to be handed on to descendants during breeding:

Dominant (D): This gene has a 37.5% chance of being passed on to offspring.

Recessive (R1): This gene has a 9.375% chance of being passed on to kids.

Minor Recessive (R2): This gene has a 3.125% chance of being passed on to offspring.

You can use the Axie Infinity breeding calculator to figure out the odds of breeding two Axies.

How is Class determined?

For class, there are no recessive genes. When new offspring are born, they have a 50% chance of inheriting each of their parents' classes.

As a result, a Beast/Aquatic couple has a 50% chance of generating a Beast and a 50% chance of creating an Aquatic. If both parents are in the same class, the infant will be in the same class as well.

Creating Strong Axies

Many players aim to create strong Axies for battle when breeding.

Remembering these following reminders can help guide players in successful breeding, as recommended by LYNNYL gaming.

Creating strong Axies means aiming for good Defenders, Attackers, or Support Axies. Axies come to have a variety of body layouts. Morphing is when breeders will acquire an Egg in your inventory after breeding. After 5 days, this egg can be changed into an adult. It is not possible to cross-breed siblings. This means that if two parents are used to breed numerous Axies, the offspring cannot be utilized to breed with each other. Breeding Loops can be used to solve this problem.

