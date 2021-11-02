2022 Honda Civic Si Price More Expensive vs. 2020 Model: Specs, Features, Reasons for Price Increase

Honda has debuted the 2022 model of its swanky Civic Si sedan that merges the improvements of the vehicle's 11th generation with a superb uptake in performance.

This new Civic model is a notable upgrade from its predecessor, offering modifications and enhancements that would further transform the sports sedan into a more fun and engaging vehicle to drive.

However, this comes at a steep price.

2022 Honda Civic Si Price: $2385 Higher Than 2020 Model

Honda announced that the sedan-only Si starts at $28,315, inclusive of an added $1,015 destination charge. This means the Honda Civic Si sedan is $2,385 more expensive than the 2020 model. Even with the costlier destination charge, the price is still very expensive, considering how the Civic was considered to have an adorable and affordable offering.

Read Also: 2023 Honda Civic Type R Release Date, Features: New Teaser Reveals Cool New Design, Specs!

With the price jump, the 2022 Honda Civic Si sedan may cost over $30,000 after tax and other fees. And that does not include other options as well. It now brings the Civic into a higher plain of pricey cars.

But is it worth that escalating price?

2022 Honda Civic Si Specs: Powertrain, Design, Amenities

According to Cnet, it is worth the hefty price tag, judging from a review of the vehicle by its editors. It has an updated 1.5-liter turbo-four with 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque, which is slightly lower than the 205 horsepower from the 2020 model. Honda, however, promises an improved torque curve between 1,800 rpm and 5,000 rpm. The automaker added that the new powertrain is broader, peaking at a more elevated revolution per minute (RPM) levels in the engine, enhancing responsiveness, performance and driveability.

Its lighter flywheel likewise provides better on-demand throttle response. It offers enhanced suspension, giving a better feel with stiffer springs, dampers, bushings and anti-roll bars. Honda also added a host of amenities that usually comes with the Civic Si, such as red accents, sports pedals and seats and an enormous 18-inch wheels all in a matte black finish.

The 2022 Civic Si also comes with a nine-inch infotainment display, seven-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 12-speaker Bose audio system. Indeed, those extra thousand dollars would be well-spent for this car.

2022 Civic Si Offers 'Conservative' Design

Civic Si's performance is targeted at more driving flexibility, with a design that may not be that too revolutionary for a sports sedan. Cnet considered the 2022 Civic Si's design in a separate review as a "touch too conservative". It is not really a far cry from the regular Civic Sport, except for a new rear spoiler, Si badges and dual exhaust tips.

Drivers who settle for an inconspicuous roadster will definitely enjoy this new Civic sedan. With its sportier stance, enlarged brakes and those 18-inch wheels, they should experience a sleek, delightful and eventful drift around city streets. With its coil-style dual exhaust system, the Civic Si should sound better on the road.

Related Article: 2022 Honda Civic Interior Boasts Redesigned Entertainment System: Specs, Release Date, and Other Features