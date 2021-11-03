Minecraft Launcher on Windows PC: Where and How to Download New Launcher for Easier Gaming

A new Minecraft Launcher has been released. The said update unifies the original Java version together with the Bedrock edition for Windows. With this, "Minecraft" players will be able to have these editions at one place--removing the need to use separate launchers to play the games.

What Is Minecraft Launcher?

According to Minecraft Fandom, Minecraft Launcher is used to download and launch two editions, Java as well as Bedrock. Aside from these two, "Minecraft Dungeon," which is an action-adventure role-playing video game, also uses the said launcher.

In terms of its location, this feature is placed on the left side panel together with a "News" tab and other tabs created for each game. On the Microsoft Launcher settings, the currently active account name of the player appears on the top left corner. In addition to this, players will be able to identify if their Microsoft account is in use, and the stated account serves as their Xbox Gamertag which is different from the in-game username.

To give clarification, the Microsoft account uses Gamertags while the Java version username is used while playing the game, per Minecraft.

'Minecraft: Java Edition' vs. 'Minecraft: Bedrock Edition'

Business Insider has shared in detail the difference between both editions.

"Minecraft: Java Edition" is the original version of the game which is suitable for playing on big multiplayer servers and enables players to install modifications. Meanwhile, the "Minecraft: Bedrock Edition" allows gamers to play with friends through different systems. In contrast to these differences, both editions are almost the same with regards to the basic gameplay.

With these versions, gamers will be able to identify what suits their needs.

In terms of availability, "Minecraft: Java Edition" works on PC, Mac and Linux. Unfortunately, the "Bedrock Edition" is not available for Linux or Mac users.

Moreover, if gamers wish to play "Minecraft" with friends who own other systems, they should choose "Minecraft: Bedrock Edition" as their version, which allows players to cross-play such as PC to Nintendo Switch for instance. However, "Minecraft: Java Edition" may not be able to offer the cross-play feature, but players can enjoy big multiplayer servers including maps with minigames and activities.

Surprising the players, the video game developer Mojang released a Microsoft Launcher update for Windows PC which combines these versions. By this combination, players will no longer choose between the editions available.

Where and How to Download New Minecraft Launcher Windows PC

Twitter user @Wario64 reveaeld that "Minecraft for Windows" is now available on Xbox Game Pass PC.

Minecraft for Windows + Launcher (PC) is up on Xbox Game Pass PC https://t.co/GqxzGOGD9M

Minecraft Launcher (Minecraft for Windows, Minecraft: Java Edition, Minecraft Dungeons)

Dual Shocker shared a step-by-step process to download the latest Microsoft Launcher on Windows PC. With this update, players will no longer need to have separate launchers to play the game.

Head to the "Minecraft" login page and sign in to the Microsoft account, that is synced into Microsoft Store on Windows PC, which is mandatory since players will not be able to download the launcher without this connection. After logging in, head to the Microsoft Store then search for Minecraft Launcher. Once the Minecraft Launcher popped up, players must click the app then proceed to download. Right after downloading the app, players can now access Microsoft Launcher anytime through the Windows search bar. Finally, gamers can play the three games from the launcher.

In case players cannot access the game on Microsoft Store, head to this link. "Minecraft for Windows" + Launcher is priced at $26.99.

