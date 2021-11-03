'GTA Online' PS Plus Bonus: How to Claim $1 Million Into Your Maze Bank Account

With PS Plus, "GTA Online" players can get a free $1 million in-game currency.

Rockstar Games offers Playstation Plus subscribers a free $1,000,000 per month, which can be collected through the PlayStation Store.

Grand Theft Auto Online Free Money

Everything in "Grand Theft Auto Online" centers around the player's bank account, as purchasing businesses is the primary means of ascending the criminal underworld's ranks.

However, with the release of "Grand Theft Auto 5: Expanded" and "Enhanced" for next-generation systems just around the corner, Rockstar Games and Sony are giving PlayStation gamers some free money to help them on their way to becoming a mob boss.

"Grand Theft Auto Online," like most of Rockstar's previous games, features a massive, wide-open world with rich vegetation and magnificent panoramic landscapes.

Los Santos, on the other hand, is more than just a lovely face, as players can explore the area to buy clothing, opulent apartments, helicopters, and supercars, as well as partake in a variety of other activities, such as golfing or going to the movies.

On the contrary, these multi-story homes and exclusive Los Santos Tuners vehicles do not sprout on trees and typically come with a hefty price tag.

Nevertheless, some players can now close their eyes and prepare to drive the best cars "Grand Theft Auto Online" has to offer.

This is because Rockstar Games recently revealed that chosen Playstation gamers can receive a $1,000,000 monthly deposit into their Maze Bank account for free.

However, in order to earn a substantial sum of money, gamers must first join PS Plus.

"GTA Online" can now be accessed through PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions coming in March 2022.

How to Claim 'GTA Online' PS Plus 1 Million?

PS Plus is a PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 subscription program that offers customers access to online multiplayer, one to two free games each month, up to 100GB of online storage for preserving data, and additional benefits in the PlayStation Store.

According to Game Rant, to claim your monthly money as a subscriber, turn on your PlayStation console and go to the PlayStation Store.

Once you're at the digital storefront, type "GTA Online PS Plus" into the search box. Simply launch "Grand Theft Auto Online" after pressing the "Download" button.

Players should be able to find the money in the character's bank account once they've entered the game.

If the one million dollars is missing, don't panic; several players have said that their transaction was not immediately visible and that it was given to their account within 72 hours after signing in.

In conclusion, the choices for player expression and involvement have broadened with the addition of a handful of new automobiles to "GTA Online", as well as the relatively recent Los Santos Tuners expansion.

Now that gamers have that more cash in their pockets, there is a plethora of new stuff that can be purchased and enjoyed.

