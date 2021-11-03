2021 MacBook Pro Shows Insane Power in Viral TikTok Video; Opens 89 Apps at Once!

Curious to know how powerful the latest MacBook is? A TikTok video shows that the 2021 MacBook Pro can launch 89 apps at once---without encountering any delays!

Aside from this, there are other interesting features that the new laptop has, including its upgraded M1 chip.

2021 MacBook Pro: 89 Apps Open Without Delay

In the video posted by a well-known tech tip and tricks content creator Frank McShan, he proceeded to the application folder of his 2021 MacBook Pro and opened all the apps installed in the laptop.

Surprisingly, the laptop launched the 89 apps without any lags.

As of writing, the TikTok video posted has accumulated more than 2 million views with approximately 220,000 reactions.

McShan is known for his video contents explaining the step-by-step process of various Apple features, as well as hacks on the devices. He has almost 2 million followers with more than 44 million video likes.

For background information, both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros were introduced in the Unleashed event last October. Along with the new laptops, the Cupertino-based company also unveiled several Apple products in the event, including the AirPods 3 that has an updated design,but people were more excited about the latest computer lineups since it has improved specifications.

Despite how powerful the new Macbook is, the laptop shipments for the top-tier versions of the Apple computer will be delayed up to December 23, per previous reports.

Read Also: 'Eternals' Rotten Tomatoes Rating Fails Freshness Score; Now Worse Than 'Thor: The Dark World'?

2021 MacBook Pro Specs that Everyone Must Know

According to Macrumors, Apple has completely revamped the MacBook Pros, including a new design, new processor chip, new capabilities and more. The tech giant also claimed that the new Pro models of the laptop have exceptional performance, as well as the world's greatest notebook display.

As mentioned, the 2021 MacBook Pro models have two size options to choose from: the 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch. Additionally, both versions have a mini-LED display, additional ports, up to 64GB memory, and improved Apple silicon chips. The said Apple silicon chips are the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

For those who do not know the difference between Pro and Max, the M1 Pro has a 16-core GPU while the M1 Max features a 32-core GPU as well as the 24-core GPU for the middle-tier option. Moreover, the M1 Pro supports 32GB of unified memory, but the M1 Max supports up to 64GB of unified memory.

To give much clarification, Apple stated that the processor in M1 Pro and M1 Max is 70 percent faster than the previous MacBook offers. This only means that the laptops can run several applications or software without any delay.

"With massive gains in CPU and GPU performance, up to six times the memory bandwidth, a new media engine with ProRes accelerators, and other advanced technologies, M1 Pro and M1 Max take Apple silicon even further and are unlike anything else in a pro notebook," Apple senior vice president of Hardware Technologies Johny Srouji furthered.

Aside from the improved chip, the 2021 MacBook Pro also upgraded its display resolution. The 14-inch MacBook Pro holds a resolution of 3024x1964 at 254 pixels per inch, while the 16-inch model contains a resolution of 3456x2234 at 254 pixels per inch. With this resolution, consumers will be able to see the details clearly especially if they are editing a video.

Related Article: iPhone 14 Gets Bad News Amid Chip Shortage: 3 Nanometer Chips Upgrade Impossible?