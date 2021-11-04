MacBook Glitch Could Expose Users to Undetectable Malware; macOS Monterey Brings New Troubles

New warnings are being issued to Apple and Mac users. A security flaw was discovered in macOS that hackers could exploit to install undetectable malware. Apple patched up the issue in macOS Monterey 12.0.1. However, users complained that the update bricked older Mac computers.

Ideally, Apple's security updates should secure Mac devices from most internet threats. However, Microsoft researchers discovered a security flaw on macOS System Integrity Protection (SIP), allowing hackers to "overwrite system files, or install persistent, undetectable malware."

macOS Malware: MacBook Glitch and Problems

Jonathan Bar Or, a member of the Microsoft 365 Defender Research Team, posted the security flaw details on their web blog. He explained that SIP is a security technology that restricts users from performing operations that could compromise the system's integrity.

Malicious actors are speculated to bypass these SIP restrictions during their attack. They would utilize the loophole to install a malicious kernel driver (rootkit), overwrite system files, and install malware and other harmful programs. It is also worth mentioning that SIP restrictions include filesystem restrictions. Tampering the data could damage the device's critical components.

According to ZDNet, the security flaw CVE-2021-30892 got patched in the latest macOS Monterey 12.0.1. The update is also available for Catalina and Big Sur. Users need to update their devices immediately because this latest attack clearly shows that security threats are evolving.

macOS Monterey Bricked Older Macs: Should You Install?

Unfortunately, the situation gets a lot worse for Apple users. According to MacRumors, macOS Monterey tends to brick older Mac computers, rendering them completely unusable. For reference, device "bricking" means it was converted to an expensive brick, per How-To Geek. This implies the device isn't working and it will not turn on. A bricked device cannot be fixed by normal means.

Keep in mind that this issue already happened with macOS Big Sur last year. Twitter feeds are currently flooded with user complaints about the new macOS Monterey and bricked devices.

Twitter user Susuya wanted to cry after downloading Monterey OS.

Daniel Lin pointed out that "MacBook Pro (got) bricked again, second time in two years."

One Apple user recorded the now-useless device in a 15-second video.

Freddy Mini said to download and "update at your own risk."

Based on the comments, the issue seems to impact older MacBook Pro, Mac mini and iMac models. No complaints were found for recent computers and Apple silicon-based Macs.

For now, users with old Apple devices are suggested not to download macOS Monterey. Keep in mind the OS is still in its first version. It would be better to wait for a few more updates before downloading it.



