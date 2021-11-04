Walmart Black Friday Deals 2021: $279 4K TV, $179 Touch Chromebook and 9 More Epic Discounts

The Walmart Black Friday deals are finally here! The retailer revealed its full list of deals for November 3 to 10, which feature a lot of amazing discounts for laptops, electronics and home appliances.

Many epic deals were spotted on the Walmart Black Friday sales, so be warned: stocks might quickly run out!

Walmart Black Friday Sales Schedule

Keep in mind that Walmart Plus members have an advantage on the Black Friday deals. Members get a four-hour early access benefit before anyone else. Non-members have to wait for their turn after this crowd.

According to USA Today, Walmart also released its schedule for the event. Here are the timeframes you should look out for:

November 3: Online sale, 7 PM ET

November 5: In Stores, 5 AM local time

November 10: Online sale, 7 PM ET

November 12: In Store, 5 AM local time

TBD: Walmart teased a final event but did not reveal much detail. The retail giant only said it "will bring its biggest, best savings of the season for the most exciting shopping day of the year."

Best Deals Spotted on Walmart Black Friday

To save yourself the time, here are some of the best electronic deals spotted on the Walmart black Friday sales (courtesy ofd Tom's Guide). These are especially useful to people who might want an update for the holidays. Note that some of these are the lowest-to-date prices, which makes them definitely worth the purchase!

Laptops and Tablets

Gateway 15.6-Inch Ultra Slim Laptop ($299): Arguably better than Chromebook. Features a 1080p LCD, Ryzen 5 3450 U CPU, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD

HP x350 Chromebook ($179): A 14-inch laptop that easily flips into tablet mode. Features Intel Celeron N4020 and 4 GB RAM 64GB eMMC.

Samsung Tab A7 Lite ($119): Save up to $40 with this deal! It is an 8.7-Inch multipurpose tablet that includes basic features.

Home Appliances

Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum ($99): Despite being one of the cheaper robot vacs in the market, it features both the smartphone app and voice command. The device also has a triple brush cleaning system to clean both carpet and hard floors. Lastly, it has a drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling downstairs.

Emeril Lagasse Air Fryer ($39): A 5-quart fryer that could fry, boil, bake, make pizza, or air bake a bunch of donuts. It has 10 pre-programmed settings installed.

TCL 55-Inch Roku TV ($228): The deal says it all. For an extremely cheap price, this TV deal is an absolute steal!

Other Electronics

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds ($199): High sound quality, solid build and the lowest price available.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus ($60): Although being somewhat outdated, Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus still brings out one of the greatest music experiences. The wireless buds are being offered $40 less than its original price.

Toshiba 1TB Portable HDD ($39): This is the perfect deal for people buying a hard drive. You can save $13 from the usual price.

