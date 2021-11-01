Black Friday Laptop Deals 2021: 6 Laptops You Can Get for $200+ Discounts

Can decide what to buy among all the Black Friday deals? Well, major retailers are offering big laptop sales for mid-range and gaming setups.

If you're a little late with the news, Black Friday sales 2021 started early. Pre-sales were already available in October. However, much more exciting deals are being revealed.

One of the biggest sales happen in the electronics department. In fact, amazing discounts were spotted for Alienware and other Dell laptops.

Black Friday Laptop Deals 2021: Get $200+ Discounts

At the time of writing, Dell is offering gaming laptops with up to $550 discount. It is worth noting that these are not official Dell Black Friday deals but units that got generously discounted for the season.

6. Alienware m17 R4 Gaming Laptop: $1,749.99

Save up to $360

This setup runs on Intel Core i7-10870H, GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, and 16GB DDR4 2933MHz memory.

5. Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop: $1,799.99

Save up to $360

This setup runs on Intel Core i7-10870H, GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6, and 16GB DDR4 2933MHz memory.

4. G15 Gaming Laptop: $898.99

Save up to $231

This setup runs on Intel Core i7-11800H, GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR, and 8GB DDR4 2933MHz memory.

3. G5 15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop: $930.99

Save up to $263.99

This setup runs on AMD Ryzen 7, AMD Radeon RX 5600 M 6GB GDDR6, and 16GB DDR4 3200MHz memory.

2. G7 17 Gaming Laptop: $1,249.99

Save up to $304.99

This setup runs on Intel Core i7-10750H, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6 and 16GB DDR4 2933MHz memory.

1. Alienware Area-51m R2 Gaming Laptop: $2,057.99

Save up to $2,057.99

This setup runs on Intel Core i7-10700, GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6, and 16GB DDR4 2933MHz memory.

Other Major Retailers Offering Black Friday Sales

Both Amazon and Walmart are also celebrating big sales for Black Friday. Both retailers have a few tech deals you might want to check out.

Amazon recently offered five exciting deals for just under $200! The budget-friendly gadgets on sale are:

Samsung Chromebook 4: $87

Roku Premiere 4K: $19.88

Eufy Robovac 25C: $99

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $59

Toshiba 1TB portable HDD: $39

Walmart also listed products with the lowest prices to date, meaning these would be the cheapest deals you can find on any retailer! The shop listed:

Samsung T7 Portable SSD 1TB: $139.99

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop Keyboard and Mouse: $76.71

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphone: $159.95

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $99.99

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker: $98.95

Aside from laptops, though, other gadgets such as smartphones, accessories, earbuds, and other complementary devices should also be available at major discounts during this month of November.

However, keep in mind that these are high in-demand products, and supplies might quickly run out. As previously mentioned, these are only some of the best deals available for Black Friday. More offers might be made available later this month. Interested fans are recommeded to visit the retailers' official website for updates.



