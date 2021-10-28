Macy's Black Friday Sale 2021: Start Date, Special Promos, Store Hours for Best Deals

The Macy's Black Friday Sale 2021 is starting early! The department store posted its best discounts and store hours in advance to give customers a chance to plan ahead for the biggest holiday sale in November.

Black Friday sales typically start on the first week of November. However, retailers are currently setting a new trend of revealing hot products before the sale date, and Macy's is no exception.

According to USA Today, Macy's chief merchandising officer, Nata Dvir, said, "we're thrilled to bring the convenience and flexibility of shopping in stores, online and through our app to our customers during Black Friday at Macy's once again this year."

This announcement came with a detailed report for Macy's Black Friday Sales program.

Macy's Black Friday Sale 2021: Start Date and Store Hours

On their Black Friday specials website, Macy's teased special deals for November 3-7, 8-10, 11-15, 16-22, and 23-27. At the time of writing, all offers remain blank. A countdown timer widget is pinned for the November 3 start.

Macy's said its stores will close for Thanksgiving Day on November 25. However, its curbside pickup will be available on select stores, and its online website will be open all day. Interested buyers can order on Macy's via web browser, online app, or physical store. Note, however, that store hours for the last week of November are:

November 23 (Tuesday): 10 AM to 9 PM

November 24 (Wednesday): 10 AM to 11 PM

November 25 (Thursday): Closed

November 26 (Friday): 6 AM to 11:59 PM

November 27 (Saturday): 9 AM to 11 PM

Read Also: Walmart Black Friday Sale 2021: Online Schedule for Discounts, 5 Best Tech Deals You Can Get

Macy's Black Friday Deals 2021

As a sneak peek, Macy's teased incoming sales for the following categories. Macy's said it will offer some deals up to $5 and under!

Women's coats

Women's shoes

Fine jewelry

Fashion watches

Men's designer dress pants

Kids' shoes

Kids' toys

Cozy bedding

Bathrobes

Pajamas and bras

Small appliances

Luminarc glassware

It is also worth noting that according to USA Today, Macy's teamed up with the company Toys R US to sell toys online. By 2022, Macy's plans to open Toys R Us shops in more than 400 department stores nationwide.

This might be customers' best chance to get started on those Christmas purchases.

Should You Buy in Macy's?

According to an earlier report, the Black Friday deals might have started early because of supply issues. Ongoing problems with supply chains and order shipments could cause restock delays and create inflated prices on most products.

This means that discounted prices will only be available while supplies last. With that in mind, consumers are recommended to carefully plan on their future purchases and take full advantage of available deals.

For now, Macy's early reveal should give interested buyers an idea for future sales. Consumers could also use this extra time to earn some money for their purchases. More details for its sales should be revealed the close it gets to the deadline.



Related Article: Fourth Stimulus Checks Update: $2000 Online Petition Grows, $600 Golden State Checks Delayed, New Mexico Payments Close