'Far Cry 6' Patch Brings New Weapon Bug: How to Prevent Issue While Waiting for Official Fix

One bug leads to another. The new "Far Cry 6" patch finally fixed the "looping death" autosave problem, but it ended up creating a "weapon wheel" glitch. Luckily, there are some workarounds to avoid both issues.

To the disappointment of many players, the highly anticipated "Far Cry 6" is a complete bug fest. Ubisoft's latest installment to the long-running "Far Cry" franchise showed a lot of potential, which was eventually overshadowed by its in-game issues. Bug reports and glitch problems have been coming nonstop.

Unfortunately, relying on the official fix might not be the best solution.

'Far Cry 6' Bug: How to Fix Looping Death

Earlier this week, "Far Cry 6" had an annoying issue called looping death. This means players will respawn at the same moment of the character's death, making it an endless cycle of death, per Destructoid.

This happens because "Far Cry 6" relies on autosave systems. Players have no control over their save points, so the looping death is technically impossible to fix without outside help.

A workaround for this death-and-rebirth cycle is to co-op with other players to escape the save point. The invited party could also help the victim find a new and safer save point to respawn to next time.

"Far Cry 6" officially fixed the problem with Title Update 2. The update was released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S platforms. PC, Stadia and Luna versions have yet to receive theirs, which will be released "as soon as possible."

Unfortunately, instead of simply fixing the problem, Title Update 2 added a new bug to the game!

Read Also: 'Far Cry 6' Crashing on PC: 9 Steps to Fix Crash and Lag Problems

'Far Cry 6' Weapon Glitch: How to Fix Weapon Wheel

According to PiunikaWeb, players are now complaining about a broken weapon wheel on "Far Cry 6." These problems seemingly started right after installing Title Update 2.

A fan emphasized that the "new update BROKE the weapon wheel" for gaming consoles.

@FarCrygame The new update BROKE the weapon wheel on Xbox Series X. Opening the game from scratch or fast traveling causes the weapon wheel to not allow selection. It opens, and trying to select a weapon make the icon flash like crazy, making it nearly impossible to change guns. — ExRepublican, NewDemocrat (@omatsei) November 2, 2021

Twitter user Ben experienced the bug on PS5 after downloading Far Cry 6 v1.05.

after downloading the Far Cry 6 v1.05 patch today (PS5), im now getting a game-breaking bug with my weapon wheel that prevents me from selecting anything. game is now unplayable. reloading doesnt fix. anyone else? please help/fix this! @Ubisoft @UbisoftSupport #PS5Share #FarCry6 pic.twitter.com/7nr0dZAw7g — BΞN 🎮 (@Sliider3) November 3, 2021

YouTuber Tommolotapus posted a video of the issue.



As seen in the clip, the in-game weapon wheel flickers consistently on the screen. For others, the weapon icons also flash uncontrollably. Players can't change their weapons because they would consistently be kicked out of the interface. Reloading or redownloading the game does not fix the problem.

Up to date, there are two workarounds suggested for the weapon wheel glitch. First, players should not change the rate of fire for the equipped weapons. They could also try removing the weapons from loadout and re-equip new ones to fix the issue, per PiunikaWeb,

A second option is to enter photo mode or swapping weapons on the inventory.

May want to release a statement, I was thinking this was a controller issue because it sure looks like one. I switched out controllers then checked twitter and thankfully its just the damn game — Tankgirl (@Tankgirl701) November 4, 2021

Keep in mind that these are workarounds, so it is not a guaranteed fix for all players. Hopefully, Ubisoft will resolve the ongoing issue as soon as possible.

Related Article: Do You Want to Play 'Far Cry 6' on PC? You Might Need AMD Ryzen 5 5600X [Full System Requirements]