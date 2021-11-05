2022 Toyota Tundra Specs, Power Better Than Ram 1500? Texas Thinks So!

It's another feather on the illustrious cap of Toyota's celebrated 2022 Tundra.

Motoring journalists from the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) recognized the 2022 Toyota Tundra as this year's Truck of Texas, Fox News reported.

2022 Toyota Tundra Breaks Ram 1500's Three-Year Streak

Toyota's brand-new high-end truck has broken the three-year title streak of the Ram 1500. The Tundra is considered a local product in the Lone Star State, being manufactured in Toyota's San Antonio facility. Toyota likewise has its U.S. headquarters based in Plano.

Rivals Ford Motor Company and General Motors failed to enlist pickup models for this year's competition.

In the sports utility vehicle category, Jeep Grand Wagoneer bagged the top prize, which was annexed by the Dodge Durango in 2020.

Three-year truck winner Ram 1500, however, won the Off-Road, Full-Size, and Luxury pick-up categories, while the Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup emerged as the SUV of the Year.

Other winners in the competition include Jeep Grand Cherokee L for mid-sized SUVs, Genesis GV 70 for mid-sized luxury SUVs, Grand Wagoneer Series III for full-sized luxury SUVs, Nissan Frontier for mid-sized pickups, Ram 2500 Power Wagon for heavy duty pickups, and the Jeep Wrangler 4xe for green vehicles.

Impressive Specs, Power Makes 2022 Toyota Tundra a Winner

Who wouldn't marvel at the 2022 Tundra? The truck features distinctive wheels, eye-catching design details and badges, exuding resilience and toughness. As noted by Cnet, its edgy, awesome design offers LED headlights and running lights located just above a vertical air intake. The truck's massive grille has three LED light strips: one below the Toyota logo, and two on the outer edges above the bumper.

A twin-turbo V6 iForce MAX engine powers the truck, similar to the twin-turbo V6 engine inside the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser.

But what really makes it even more impressive, especially for off-road driving, is the availability of a coil-spring suspension in the rear and a TRD-branded skid plate at the front, following Ram 1500's lead, Road and Track posted. The new coil-spring suspension replaces the traditional leaf-spring setup, which is similar to such trucks as the GM Silverado and Sierra and the Ford F-150.

Leaf springs would allow more load capacity, but coil springs offers a smoother ride.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is obviously a TRD Pro model that offers parts from Fox Racing, having lifted suspension, equipped with Fox dampers and red-painted anti-roll bar. The off-road model also features a TRD front skid plate with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires sized 285/65, and a hefty anti-roll bar and Fox shock absorbers, Car and Driver reported.

This setup allows the 2022 Tundra to push two inches of additional wheel travel, with 2.5-inch piggyback reservoirs to allow more stability.

Even with its new coil-springs suspension, the 2022 Tundra has retained the truck's traditional solid axle.

The new Tundra is set for release this November or December. As for the price, Toyota has yet to confirm how much will it cost interested buyers.

